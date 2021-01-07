Former Cardinals S Antoine Bethea Announces Retirement

Antoine Bethea spent two seasons with Arizona, leading them in interceptions in 2017 and tackles in 2018.

On Thursday morning, 14-year veteran safety and former Cardinal Antoine Bethea announced his retirement from the NFL. Bethea was a member of the Cardinals in 2017 and 2018, playing in 31 of 32 games and starting in 22.

In 2017, he led the Cardinals with five interceptions, a career high and the fifth most in the league. He was also second in passes defensed with nine.

Bethea was awarded for his off-the-field demeanor as a co-winner of the Steve Schoenfeld "Good Guy" award for his cooperation with the media.

In 2018, his 100 solo tackles were good for third in the league and he led the team with 121 combined tackles.

He was cut after the season at 35 years old following the addition of safety D.J. Swearinger and emergence of a young Budda Baker.

Bethea played one more year with the New York Giants in 2019.

He finished his career with 25 interceptions, 1,333 tackles and three Pro Bowls. He spent eight years on the Indianapolis Colts, followed by three on the San Francisco 49ers and then joined the Cardinals. He mentioned all of his former teams in his farewell post on Twitter.

About Arizona he said: “I would also like to say thank you to the Bidwells (sic) and the Arizona Cardinals.“

Bethea continued by saying, “To everyone I met along the way, the coaching staff, training staff, equipment staff, and PR team, I would not have been able to go on this ride without you.“

He closed his post with a “mantra” that carried him from a late-round pick to an NFL Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion.

“From Newport News to Howard University, and a 6th-round draft pick, to a 14-year career, I have always and always will live by my mantra ‘Bet On Yourself!’”