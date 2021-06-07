Former Cardinals Safety Tony Jefferson Returns to the NFC West

Jefferson played his first four NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Jefferson, who worked his way up to a starting safety role with the Arizona Cardinals after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2013, is back in the NFC West. Jefferson has signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers, per reporting from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jefferson has not played a down of NFL football since he tore his ACL five games into the 2019 season as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. He is still 29-years-old and was a regular starter before his injury.

Jefferson signed a three-year deal with Arizona after going undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2013, joining a defensive backs unit of Patrick Peterson, Jerraud Powers and fellow rookie Tyrann Mathieu. Jefferson intercepted two passes during the preseason, made the roster and started two games.

He started 15 games over the next two seasons, each of which resulted in playoff appearances for the Cardinals. Jefferson had 20 tackles while playing every defensive snap in Arizona's two playoff games in 2015.

The Cardinals offered Jefferson a right-of-first-refusal restricted free-agent tender of $1.67 million the following offseason. He signed on for what became his final season in the Valley. He started 14 games and had a career-high 96 tackles.

During the following offseason, he bolted for Baltimore after he took issue with the Cardinals' offers.

“They low-balled me,” Jefferson told si.com's Andy Benoit in 2017. “The very first offer, which was disrespectful, was three [years] for $12 [million], with $6 million guaranteed. We didn’t even reply to that. And then about a month and a half ago, they offered the four [years] for $24 [million], $12 [million] guaranteed. What they told my agent was they wanted to show they were serious.”

Jefferson signed with the Ravens for four years and $34 million. Baltimore released him prior to the 2020 season, and Jefferson ended up making $27,005,350 as a Raven, per Spotrac.

If Jefferson makes the 49ers 53-man roster, he will be back at State Farm Stadium on Oct. 10.