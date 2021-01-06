Former Cardinals Set to Make an Impact in the 2020 NFL Playoffs

While the Cardinals missed the playoffs, several former team members are fighting for a championship.

While the Arizona Cardinals came up short of their goal of reaching the postseason, some familiar faces to the franchise are preparing this week for a crack at the Lombardi Trophy.

The NFL Playoffs begin on Saturday, and the first game between the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts will feature multiple former Cardinals. Andre Roberts, previous Arizona and current Buffalo kick returner, may even open the playoffs, depending on which team receives.

Some of the most impactful players to this season's title race who used to wear the red and white:

DE Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens

Cardinals: 2008-2016

A two-time Pro Bowler and three-time sack leader for the Cardinals, Campbell was a staple on the defensive line for almost a decade. He played with Arizona during four playoff runs in 2008, 2009, 2014 and 2015.

For the Ravens, who have allowed the second-fewest points in the league, Campbell has shown that at 34 he can still be a multi-faceted lineman, plugging holes for running backs and disrupting the pass game. He has 10 quarterback hits and six passes defensed in 12 games played this year.

"I'm eager to be playing still," Campbell said Wednesday. "I've been in this league, this is my 13th season, and this is the sixth time going to the playoffs. It's not guaranteed."

He and his unit will have the difficult task of dealing with the NFL's leading rusher, Derrick Henry, on Sunday, as the Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans.

Henry hurt Baltimore in the playoffs last year and earlier this season, both Titans wins, but Campbell didn't play in either one. Perhaps he is the x-factor.

S Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs

Cardinals: 2013-2017

Mathieu was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in the Valley and was integral to the success of the 2015 defense, Arizona's most recent playoff season.

He had five interceptions that year with 17 passes broken up, which tied for sixth and ninth in the NFL respectively. However, a late-season torn ACL prevented him from playing in the playoffs.

Ahead of the 2019 season, the "Honey Badger" signed a three-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. That decision worked out well for both parties, as he was a part of their Super Bowl-winning run last year and this year's 14-2 regular season. He finished third in the league year with six interceptions.

His Chiefs have a bye this week as the top seed in the AFC.

WR John Brown, Buffalo Bills

Cardinals: 2014-2017

When the Cardinals last made the postseason in 2015, Larry Fitzgerald led the way in targets, receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. Brown was second in all of those areas. The young, speedy receiver also stepped up in the divisional round of the playoffs against Green Bay with five catches for 82 yards. He caught two passes on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that gave Arizona a 17-13 lead with 3:50 remaining.

He has had a turbulent season with Buffalo due to injury and landing on reserve/COVID-19. That has limited him nine games.

However, he returned for the first time since Week 10 last Sunday and provided a boost with four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.

KR/PR Andre Roberts, Buffalo Bills

Cardinals: 2010-2013

Roberts became the Cardinals kickoff returner as a rookie in 2010. In his second year, though, a young cornerback named Patrick Peterson took over that spot, and did not give it back through Roberts' exit.

Roberts went on to become one of the league's strongest returners for multiple teams since, and he led the NFL in yards per kickoff return for Buffalo in 2020.

The Bills have the top offense in the NFL since Week 7, and Roberts giving them advantageous field position is an added weapon.

TE Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team

Cardinals: 2014

Thomas is seventh in the NFL among tight ends in receiving yards. However, Cardinals fans did not watch him catch passes in 2014.

Arizona drafted him in the fourth round as a quarterback, and that was the role he had on Arizona. However, he was released after his rookie season, as Ryan Lindley won the backup job behind Carson Palmer.

After getting cut, Thomas switched spots to tight end and eventually became the starter in Washington this year. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, he certainly fits the mold.

His team faces Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. Tampa Bay has allowed the seventh-most receptions to tight ends in the league and Washington quarterback Alex Smith has utilized his bigger targets throughout his career.

LG Mike Iupati, Seattle Seahawks

Cardinals: 2015-2018

Iupati started in 39 games over four seasons for the Cardinals. In 2015, he played 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the playoffs at left guard.

For Seattle, he has had a couple of injury issues this year and missed the final two games of the regular season. However, reports indicate that Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Iupati will returnfor the wild-card round against the Los Angeles Rams.

Going against defensive tackle Aaron Donald will be an uphill climb, but having a veteran starter back could help Seattle.

LT Jared Veldheer, Indianapolis Colts

Cardinals: 2014-2017

Veldheer retired after a 10-year NFL career following the 2019 season. But, after the Colts placed starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo on reserve/injured before Week 17, Veldheer got a call.

Within a week, he started at left tackle against Jacksonville. He played well enough for head coach Frank Reich to tell the media that he "believes" the team will stick with him for Saturday's playoff game.

Veldheer started 53 games for the Cardinals and, like Iupati, played every offensive snap of the 2015 playoffs. He was also the left tackle for Arizona.