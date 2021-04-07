Former Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin Helps Hometown Set Up COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Anquan Boldin played for the Cardinals from 2003-2009, and since retirement he has dedicated much of his life to human rights activism.

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Anquan Boldin is helping to get people in his hometown community vaccinated.

In January, Florida partnered with Publix Super Markets to distribute COVID-19 vaccines. However, "the Glades," a majority Black and Latino community with 31,000 people in Palm Beach County, does not have a Publix. There was no vaccine site within 25 miles of the Glades, and that distance isolated people from getting the shot.

CBS' "60 Minutes Overtime" pushed a story out on Sunday on the situation in the Glades, and Boldin's involvement.

Community activist Tammy Jackson-Moore told "60 Minutes" correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi that they had local mayors write letters to the governor's office and went on a "media blitz" to fix the issue.

When Boldin, a native of the Glades, found out, he made a call to his friend and Florida Secretary of the Lottery, John Davis. Davis connected Boldin with someone in the governor's office and got the "ball rolling," as Boldin told "60 Minutes."

Soon after, on Feb. 12, a drive-through vaccination site opened in the parking lot of Anquan Boldin Stadium, home of the local Pahokee High School football team.

"At times we feel like, out in the Glades, we're forgotten," Boldin said on "60 Minutes."

Boldin won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award while playing, and has dedicated much of his time post-career to social work. His retiring statement in 2017 noted that he felt drawn to make a larger impact in human rights activism, and that his life's purpose goes beyond football.

He still works with the Anquan Boldin Foundation, established in 2004 when he was on the Cardinals. He is also a co-founder of the Players Coalition, which works "to impact systemic social and civic change in the areas of Police & Community Relations, Criminal Justice Reform, Education, and Economic Advancement in low-income communities."

Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum is on the coalition's task force.

Boldin played for the Cardinals from 2003-2009 and was a three-time Pro Bowler in the Valley. He was on the 2008 Super Bowl team. Arizona traded him to the Baltimore Ravens in 2010, where he went on to win his first championship.