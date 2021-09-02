Former Cardinals WR KeeSean Johnson Signs with Eagles

Johnson was a sixth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, the same draft class as quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals cut 2019 sixth-round pick wide receiver KeeSean Johnson Monday. By Wednesday night, he reportedly found a new home.

NFL insider Adam Caplan reported that Johnson signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, and on Thursday morning, Johnson tweeted a confirmation:

Johnson played 18 games for Arizona in two seasons. He was left inactive for most of the 2020 season, but worked his way into a role for the last six weeks. He finished the year with 15 catches on 23 targets for 7.52 yards per reception.

He was fifth among the Cardinals receivers in offensive snaps in 2020 behind DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald and Andy Isabella.

Johnson followed with a promising training camp and preseason, making four grabs for 49 yards in two games.

But, the Cardinals elected to give the final two receiver spots on the active roster to Isabella and Antoine Wesley.

"We know (Johnson) can play in this league; it was just a tough competition in that room," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. "There's some other guys that stepped up and it just became a numbers game."

Arizona signed two receivers to its practice squad Wednesday: Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia. The practice squad has 10 players officially as of Thursday morning.

The Eagles have just five receivers on the active roster, none of whom has over three years of NFL experience. Johnson lands on a team that needs depth, a potential platform for him to find playing time.

Arizona drafted three receivers in the 2019 NFL Draft. Isabella is the only one that remains after the Cardinals cut Hakeem Butler last year and Johnson this week.