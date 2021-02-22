Report: Former Cardinals G Mike Iupati Retiring from NFL

Former Cardinals guard Mike Iupati, who played with Arizona from 2015-2018 and made the Pro Bowl in 2015, is reportedly retiring.

Former Arizona Cardinals guard Mike Iupati is retiring from the NFL, according to the Spokesman-Review. He played 11 seasons, four of which were in the Valley.

“My body was telling me it was time to close the door,” he said in the article published by Peter Harriman.

Iupati signed a five-year contract with the Cardinals ahead of the 2015 season. At left guard, he started in 13 regular-season games and two playoff games as Arizona went 13-3 that year.

He earned a Pro Bowl and All-Pro second-team nod in his first campaign with the team.

Pro Football Focus graded him at 80.3 in 2015, as he had just two flags and allowed three sacks in 812 offensive snaps.

In 2016, Iupati started 15 games for the 8-8 Cardinals.

However, over his final two seasons in Arizona, injuries limited him to just 11 games overall. A stint on reserve/injured in late 2018 ended his Cardinals tenure after he restructured his deal before that season, which voided the fifth year of his deal.

He signed with the Seattle Seahawks ahead of 2019 and spent the final two years of his career there. His last year, he graded out at 67.8 by PFF, allowing one sack in 498 snaps.

In his career, Iupati spent five years with San Francisco, four with Arizona and two with Seattle.

“My goal was to hit 10 years,” Iupati told the Spokesman-Review.

Iupati hangs up his cleats having played in four Pro Bowls, one as a Cardinal, and earning an All-Pro first-team selection in 2012 as a 49er.