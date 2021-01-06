NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Kwamie Lassiter Memorial Golf Classic Takes Place for 'Special Human Being'

Several former Arizona Cardinals players turned out for a golf tournament to honor the memory of former safety Kwamie Lassiter, who passed away Jan. 6, 2019.
On a beautiful sun-splashed Jan. 6 morning at the Arizona Biltmore golf course Wednesday, the moment Kwamie Lassiter dreamed of came true. Unfortunately, the former Cardinals safety wasn’t there to see it, although some were convinced he really was, if only in spirit alone.

Lassiter passed away at the age of 49 two years ago to the day on Jan. 6, 2019, and his wife, Ericka, subsequently picked up the torch to plan the first annual Kwamie Lassiter Memorial Golf Classic to benefit the foundation he started.

A legion of former Cardinals were in attendance to honor a player that was as special off the field as he was on it.

After his death, Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic wrote, “When Pat Tillman became a Cardinal in 1998, the number he wore in college, 42, was unavailable, assigned three years earlier to another unheralded safety who scoffed at the low expectations others had for him.

“Kwamie Lassiter.

“The two players hit it off. But, then, everyone hit it off with Lassiter. That’s why news of his death on Sunday hit everyone who knew him so hard.

“'It broke my heart,' former Cardinals coach Dave McGinnis said. 'We lost a special human being.'”

That was the recurring theme with several former Cardinals players interviewed by AllCardinals Wednesday, all of which will be available here, along with a video produced on the course with even more players sharing their memories (seen above).

Lassiter spent eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the Cardinals after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent from Kansas in 1995. He had eight interceptions in 1998, including four in Arizona’s season-finale victory over the Chargers to clinch the franchise’s first playoff appearance in 23 years.

The foundation is committed to continuing his vision by establishing opportunities that promote comprehensive awareness of healthy lifestyles and bringing awareness to Sickle Cell Anemia. In addition, KLF T.A.C.K.L.E (Teaching All Children to Kickoff Leadership in Education) seeks to change the way children are motivated and to encourage their success in education.

For more information on the foundation, find them on Facebook, or go to the website.

© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
