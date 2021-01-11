Former Cardinals QB Carson Palmer Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

The ex-Cardinal and Heisman winner was voted into the College Football Hall of Fame, as announced Monday.

Before quarterback Carson Palmer led the Arizona Cardinals to the playoffs in 2014 and 2015, he was a record-breaker in college. During his days at USC from 1998-2002, Palmer set the USC and Pac-10 records for career passing yards with 11,818 in 53 career games.

On Monday, the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2021 was revealed and the ex-Cardinal was among 11 players and two coaches honored.

Among others voted in were Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, Eastern Illinois quarterback Tony Romo and Arizona State safety David Fulcher.

Palmer's college career took a period of acclimation. He took over as USC's starter late in his freshman season in 1998, but broke his collarbone in Week 3 of 1999 and was out for the rest of the year.

Over the next two seasons, the Trojans went just 11-13 while Palmer completed 54.9 percent and then 58.6 percent of his throws, respectively. Over his redshirt sophomore and junior seasons, his interceptions outnumbered his touchdowns 30-29.

But, he finished the 2001 season on a strong note, leading USC to wins in four of their last five games.

His final collegiate season is the reason he made the Hall of Fame.

Palmer's numbers across the board skyrocketed. His completion percentage improved to 63.2 percent and he tossed for a career-high 3,924 yards. He threw 33 touchdowns to 10 interceptions and the Trojans finished the regular season 10-2. In the Orange Bowl against 11-1 Iowa, Palmer completed 21 of 31 passes for 303 yards and a touchdown in a 38-17 victory.

He won the 2002 Heisman award, beating out current Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who finished ninth in the voting that year while playing for Texas Tech.

Palmer was second in the FBS to Kingsbury in touchdown passes, fifth in passing yards, fifth in passer efficiency (Sports Reference) and sixth in total yards.

In turn, he was the top pick in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

He played there for seven years, followed by two with the Oakland Raiders before getting traded to Arizona for two late-round picks ahead of the 2013 season.

In the desert, the 34-year old, coming off of a poor season, re-energized his career. In 2015, he helped Arizona reach a franchise-best 13-3 record and make the NFC Championship game. He set career-highs in yards, touchdowns and quarterback rating that year.

For his strong five-year stretch in the Valley, Palmer is in the Cardinals Ring of Honor.