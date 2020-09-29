SI.com
Former Cardinals WR Hakeem Butler Signs as TE with Eagles

Alex Weiner

Hakeem Butler may be on the same field as the Arizona Cardinals this year. It would just be with another team. 

Butler agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, a team that Arizona hosts on Dec. 20. Butler, who never saw the field for the Cardinals due to an injured hand in 2019, was released after training camp in the cut to 53 players.

The Cardinals have a deep receiver room with the offseason addition of DeAndre Hopkins, so Butler became the odd man out behind him, Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson and Trent Sherfield (special teams).

Cardinals wide receivers coach David Raih said that Butler improved on several facets of his game during camp, perhaps a sign that he could be useful elsewhere. 

"Hakeem, who in his first year obviously was on IR, so what you're seeing now is he's just been more diligent about everything he does," Raih said. "He's a long guy who can get outside his body. The tighter he plays, the tighter his feet are, the more he can get up the field. The tighter his arms are, the more he can shed and get off the press."

Butler, a former second-team All-America player at Iowa State, was on the Carolina Panthers practice squad for nearly two weeks. He terminated hios practice-squad contract Tuesday, but won't officially sign with the Eagles until he clears the COVID-19 protocols. He will be trying out at new position as the Eagles announced that they brought him in as a tight end to replace the injured Dallas Goedert on the roster.

Goedert hurt his ankle on Sunday, and the Eagles placed him on reserve/injured. According to the Eagles website, head coach Doug Pederson said he would miss “some time, which will be at least three weeks.” 

The Eagles still have longtime tight end Zach Ertz and veteran Richard Rodgers, but Butler could add a wrinkle as a pass-catcher with his experience as a wide receiver. He is 6-foot-5, 224 pounds, which is good height for a tight end, but not much weight. 

