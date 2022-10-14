Four Cardinals Out, Four More Questionable vs. Seattle

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled out four players in his Friday press conference.

Trayvon Mullen, James Conner, Matt Prater and Darrel Williams will not be suiting up for Arizona as they take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 6.

Friday's injury report revealed four more players (Max Garcia, Rodney Hudson, Rashard Lawrence and Byron Murphy) are questionable.

The good news is all four of those players practiced in some capacity on Friday. Murphy was the only new player on the injury report.

All other players on the report (Dennis Gardeck, Sean Harlow, D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh and J.J. Watt) all practiced on Friday, signaling they were good to go for the upcoming week.

Only Penny Hart has been ruled out for Seattle thus far, although Gabe Jackson and Al Woods are both doubtful.

The Seahawks have five players questionable: Joey Blount, Artie Burns, Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin and Shelby Harris.

Inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to game time.

