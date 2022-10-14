Skip to main content

Four Cardinals Out, Four More Questionable vs. Seattle

The Arizona Cardinals may be without eight players on Sunday, as four players have already been ruled out with four more questionable against the Seattle Seahawks.

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled out four players in his Friday press conference. 

Trayvon Mullen, James Conner, Matt Prater and Darrel Williams will not be suiting up for Arizona as they take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 6. 

Friday's injury report revealed four more players (Max Garcia, Rodney Hudson, Rashard Lawrence and Byron Murphy) are questionable. 

AZ-SEA IR FRI

The good news is all four of those players practiced in some capacity on Friday. Murphy was the only new player on the injury report. 

All other players on the report (Dennis Gardeck, Sean Harlow, D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh and J.J. Watt) all practiced on Friday, signaling they were good to go for the upcoming week. 

Only Penny Hart has been ruled out for Seattle thus far, although Gabe Jackson and Al Woods are both doubtful. 

The Seahawks have five players questionable: Joey Blount, Artie Burns, Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin and Shelby Harris. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to game time. 

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Cardinals 3 X-Factors vs. Seahawks

Kliff Kingsbury Rules Four Players Out vs. Seahawks

The Athletic Isn't Confident in Arizona

Cardinals Embracing Challenge Geno Smith Provides

Cardinals RB James Conner Expected to Miss Week 6, per Report

Marquise Brown Paying Dividends for Cardinals, Fantasy Owners

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Rondale Moore
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals' Three X-Factors vs. Seahawks

By Ryan Sanudo
James Conner
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Kliff Kingsbury Rules Four Cardinals Out vs. Seahawks

By Donnie Druin
Cardinals Defense
Analysis

ESPN FPI Predicts Cardinals to Beat Seahawks in Week 6

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Analysis

The Athletic Isn't Confident in Cardinals Moving Forward

By Donnie Druin
Geno Smith
Analysis

Cardinals Embracing Challenge Geno Smith Provides

By Donnie Druin
J.J. Watt
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Thursday Injury Report: J.J. Watt Limited

By Donnie Druin
James Conner
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals RB James Conner Expected to Miss Week 6 vs. Seahawks, per Report

By Donnie Druin
Marquise Brown
Analysis

Marquise Brown Paying Dividends for Cardinals, Fantasy Football Owners

By Donnie Druin