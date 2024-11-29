All Cardinals

Four Cardinals Questionable vs Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals have four players who may or may not go on Sunday.

Donnie Druin

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Darius Robinson (56) against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are ruling four players as questionable ahead of Week 13's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings:

Joey Blount was a full participant in each practice until Friday, where he was limited with a hip injury. Blount is a key special teams player for Arizona while also prodiving some safety depth for the group.

Speaking of safeties, starter Jalen Thompson is also questionable with his ankle injury that's kept him out for the last two games. The good news? He practiced all week, though in limited form. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson would likely get the starting nod if he can't go.

The debut of Darius Robinson (calf) is still in the air, though he logged his seventh straight practice for the team. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says if Robinson does play, he'll have a plan.

"If D-Rob is able to play, we've got a plan for that, how to use him, because we realize it would be his first game back and he hasn't played a snap yet, so we got to be smart about that. But (we're) excited about it," said Gannon.

Finally, Emari Demercado is also questionable with a back injury - though he also practiced all week in limited fashion.

Names such as Kelvin Beachum and Jonah Williams were taken off the injury report and are good to go for Minnesota.

As for the Vikings, Josh Oliver and Jay Ward have been ruled out with their respective injuries while Cam Robinson is their lone questionable player.

