The Friday injury report is here for the Arizona Cardinals, and four players were already ruled out for Sunday.

Max Garcia (toe), Rashard Lawrence (hand), Matt Prater (hip) and Nick Vigil (hamstring) will not be in action against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Center Rodney Hudson is listed as doubtful with a knee injury. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he would likely not play this week.

Four other Cardinals (D.J. Humphries, Rondale Moore, Trayvon Mullen and Justin Pugh) are listed as questionable.

All four players practiced at some point this week, and Mullen was the only player to not be present on Friday. Kingsbury deemed him a game-time decision.

In better news, the Cardinals saw seven of their players on the injury report practice fully on Friday: Kelvin Beachum, Marquise Brown, Zaven Collins, Zach Ertz, A.J. Green, Ezekiel Turner and J.J. Watt.

The full injury report can be viewed below:

The Eagles have already ruled Jake Elliot, Patrick Johnson and Avonte Maddox as out. Jordan Mailata is doubtful while Kyron Johnson and Boston Scott are questionable.

