Former Cardinal Frank Sanders Remembers Kwamie Lassiter

Several former Arizona Cardinals players, including wide receiver Frank Sanders, turned out for a golf tournament to honor the memory of former safety Kwamie Lassiter.

On a beautiful sun-splashed Jan. 6 morning at the Arizona Biltmore golf course Wednesday, the moment Kwamie Lassiter dreamed of came true. Unfortunately, the former Cardinals safety wasn’t there to see it, although some were convinced he really was, if only in spirit alone.

Lassiter passed away at the age of 49 two years ago to the day on Jan. 6, 2019, and his wife, Ericka, subsequently picked up the torch to plan the first annual Kwamie Lassiter Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the foundation he started.

A legion of former Cardinals were in attendance, including former wide receiver Frank Sanders, to honor a player that was as special off the field as he was on it.

"Kwamie is a golf aficionado, so nothing would make him more happier than to have a memorial in his name, in regards to a golf course," Sanders told AllCardinals Wednesday at the event. "Kwamie and his foundation, with his lovely wife, Ericka, they've done so much for our community in regards to sickle cell anemia, in regards to education, single mothers. And Kwamie, himself, just as a spokesman for kids' education and well-being and believing in themselves because he wasn't a top draft pick, but he never gave up on himself. I think it's a pretty good moment right now. A lot of former players and current players are here to celebrate this moment and I think it's well deserved."

After his death, Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic wrote, “When Pat Tillman became a Cardinal in 1998, the number he wore in college, 42, was unavailable, assigned three years earlier to another unheralded safety who scoffed at the low expectations others had for him.

“Kwamie Lassiter.

“The two players hit it off. But, then, everyone hit it off with Lassiter. That’s why news of his death on Sunday hit everyone who knew him so hard.

“It broke my heart,” former Cardinals coach Dave McGinnis said. “We lost a special human being.”

That was the recurring theme with several players we interviewed Wednesday, all of which will be available, along with a video produced on the course with even more players sharing their memories.

Lassiter spent eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the Cardinals after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent from Kansas in 1995. He had eight interceptions in 1998, including four in Arizona’s season-finale victory over the Chargers to clinch the franchise’s first playoff appearance in 23 years.

The foundation is committed to continuing his vision by establishing opportunities that promote comprehensive awareness of healthy lifestyles and bringing awareness to Sickle Cell Anemia. In addition, KLF T.A.C.K.L.E (Teaching All Children to Kickoff Leadership in Education) seeks to change the way children are motivated and to encourage their success in education.

For more information on the foundation, find them on Facebook, or go to the website.

Sanders was selected by the Cardinals in the second round of the 1995 draft and played nine seasons in the NFL, eight with the Cardinals. He was involved in Lassiter's record-breaking four-interception performance and recounted that feat.

"Absolutely amazing day," Sanders said. "Kwamie always bragged how great he had hands, always thought he should've been a receiver with a DB backpedal and that day was a special day for us as the Cardinals. Just as an organization, that was one of the best days that I've ever seen. How the fans joined us on the field to celebrate the win. But Kwamie's ability that day was fully on display and everyone that's a Cardinal fan obviously should know that because four interceptions by a DB is not easy to come by, especially for a free safety, but he was always in the right spot at the right time making the plays and that was a special day for him."

For the Cardinals, he played 136 games, starting 120 and caught 507 passes for 6,749 yards (13.3 average) and 24 touchdowns. In the 1998 playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys, he had three receptions for 72 yards, including a 59-yard play.

"Kwamie's leadership on the defense of Buddy Ryan was really the talk of the team," Sanders said. "How he came in as an undrafted guy and took advantage of his chance. He had Terry Holman in front of him, a former old-school guy from the Philadelphia Eagles, but he was able to learn as a young guy and the next thing you know when he got the job, he shined."