NFL Free Agency 2020: By the Names and Numbers

Howard Balzer

As the 2020 league year began when the clock struck 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday, 463 NFL players became unrestricted free agents, 33 were restricted free agents (RFAs), players with three accrued seasons and 83 became total free agents when their teams elected not to tender them as restricted or exclusive-rights free agents (ERFAs). Of those 83 players, 51 were scheduled to become RFAs and 32 would have been ERFAs.

RFAs can negotiate with other teams and present an offer sheet by April 17, six days before the draft. The original team has five days to decide whether to match an offer or allow the player to leave with the team receiving compensation unless the player wasn’t drafted. ERFAs, players with less than two accrued seasons, are prohibited from negotiating with other teams.

Often, the non-tendered RFAs eventually re-sign with their teams, but for less than the lowest tender of $2.133 million. That tender brings draft-choice compensation in the round the player was drafted or no compensation. A tender of $3.259 million has a second-round pick as compensation and a $4.461 tender a first-round selection.

Of the 33 tendered RFAs, one – New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill – received the highest tender and he was an undrafted free agent. Sixteen received second-round tenders and 16 were tendered at the lowest level. Of the latter 16, eight have no compensation attached while there are two fourth-rounders, three fifth-rounders, two sixth-rounders and one seventh-rounder.

All but two of the second-round tenders went to players that were undrafted. The only exceptions were Arizona kicker Zane Gonzalez, who was a seventh-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2017, and Browns running back Kareem Hunt, who was a Kansas City third-round choice, also in 2017.

There have already been three players re-signed that were not tendered: New Orleans long snapper Zach Wood, Pittsburgh long snapper Kameron Canaday and Denver cornerback De’Vante Bausby.

A large question looming over the entire process is how quickly the numerous agreements announced in the last few days will become official. In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the NFL has mandated that teams are not permitted to announce or have contracts signed until physicals occur when the deal is contingent on a passed physical. Players are not permitted to travel to team cities for those physicals and can only have them in their home city by a neutral doctor.

Team-by-Team Restricted Free Agents

Arizona: K Zane Gonzalez, second round

Atlanta: RB Brian Hill, fifth round

Baltimore: C/G Matt Skura, no compensation

Chicago: DT Roy Robertson-Harris, second round

Cincinnati: TE Cethan Carter, no compensation; G Alex Redmond, no compensation; NT Josh Tupou, no compensation; S Brandon Wilson, sixth round.

Cleveland: RB Kareem Hunt, second round

Dallas: QB Cooper Rush, no compensation

Denver: NT Mike Purcell, second round; T Elijah Wilkinson, second round

Houston: LB Dylan Cole, no compensation

Jacksonville: WR Keelan Cole, second round

Las Vegas: LB Nicholas Morrow, second round; QB Nathan Peterman, fifth round; T David Sharpe, fourth round

L.A. Chargers: CB Michael Davis, second round

Miami: LB Vince Biegel, fourth round; P Matt Haack, no compensation

Minnesota: LB Eric Wilson, second round

New England: DT Adam Butler, second round; G Jermaine Eluemunor, fifth round

New Orleans: QB Taysom Hill, first round.

N.Y. Giants: K Aldrick Rosas, second round

Pittsburgh: T Matt Feiler, second round; CB Mike Hilton, second round

San Francisco: WR Kendrick Bourne, second round; RB Matt Breida, second round

Seattle: TE Jacob Hollister, second round; C Joey Hunt, sixth round; DE Branden Jackson, no compensation; WR David Moore, seventh round

Team-by-Team Non-Tendered Players

Arizona: CB Kevin Peterson (RFA), S Charles Washington (RFA)

Atlanta: QB Matt Simms (RFA)

Baltimore: G Randin Crecelius (ERFA), G Parker Ehinger (RFA), S Fish Smithson (ERFA)

Buffalo: WR Isaiah McKenzie (RFA)

Carolina: T Dillon Gordon (RFA), T Brandon Greene (ERFA), G Kitt O’Brien (ERFA), WR DeAndrew White (RFA)

Chicago: LB Isaiah Irving (RFA)

Cincinnati: CB Greb Mabin (RFA), CB Tony McRae (RFA), CB Torry McTyer (RFA), LB Hardy Nickerson (RFA), NT Niles Scott (ERFA)

Cleveland: DE Bryan Cox Jr. (RFA), G Justin McCray (RFA), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (RFA)

Dallas: DT Daniel Ross (RFA)

Denver: QB Brandon Allen (RFA), CB De’Vante Bausby (RFA), DE Joel Heath (RFA), LB Joseph Jones (RFA)

Detroit: RB J.D. McKissic (RFA), DT Jamie Meder (RFA)

Houston: T Roderick Johnson (RFA)

Indianapolis: CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (RFA), DT Trevon Coley (RFA), S Isaiah Johnson (ERFA), WR Marcus Johnson (RFA), S Kai Nacua (ERFA)

Jacksonville: RB Devante Mays (ERFA), LB James Onwualu (ERFA), LB Donald Payne (RFA), G Brandon Thomas (ERFA)

Kansas City: WR Marcus Kemp (ERFA), CB Keith Reaser (RFA), TE David Wells (ERFA)

Las Vegas: CB Makinton Dorleant (ERFA), G Cameron Hunt (ERFA)

L.A. Chargers: WR Dylan Cantrell (ERFA), TE Sean Culkin (RFA), G Spencer Drango (RFA), RB Troymaine Pope (ERFA)

L.A. Rams: LB Josh Carraway (ERFA), CB Donte Deayon (RFA), DE Morgan Fox (RFA)

Miami: LB Chase Allen (RFA), S Adrian Colbert (RFA), LB Deon Lacey (RFA)

New Orleans: WR Austin Carr (RFA), CB Justin Hardee (RFA), LB Colton Jumper (ERFA), WR Keith Kirkwood (ERFA), C Cameron Tom (RFA), LS Zach Wood (RFA)

N.Y. Giants: WR Amba Etta-Tawo (ERFA), C Jon Halapio (RFA)

N.Y. Jets: LB James Burgess (RFA), S Bennett Jackson (ERFA), CB Arthur Maulet (RFA)

Philadelphia: RB Corey Clement (RFA)

Pittsburgh: LS Kameron Canaday (RFA), S Rodney Dangerfiel (RFA), DT Lavon Hooks (EFA)

San Francisco: T Andrew Lauderdale (ERFA), LB Elijah Lee (RFA)

Seattle: CB Jeremy Boykins (ERFA), CB Kalan Reed (RFA), G Jordan Simmons (ERFA), TE Tyrone Swoopes (ERFA)

Tampa Bay: G Michael Liedtke (ERFA), WR Bryant Mitchell (ERFA), S Orion Stewart (ERFA)

Tennessee: RB David Fluellen (RFA), WR Darius Jennings (RFA)

Washington: DE Caleb Brantley (RFA), TE Jerome Cunningham (ERFA), DT Treyvon Hester (RFA), DE Myles Humphrey (ERFA), QB Josh Woodrum (ERFA)

Number of Unrestricted Free Agents by Team

Arizona (20), Atlanta (16), Baltimore (14), Buffalo (12), Carolina (16), Chicago (16), Cincinnati (8), Cleveland (7), Dallas (23), Denver (13), Detroit (13), Green Bay (15), Houston (15), Indianapolis (11), Jacksonville (16), Kansas City (19), Las Vegas (17), L.A. Chargers (14), L.A. Rams (12), Miami (8), Minnesota (16), New England (13), New Orleans (16), N.Y. Giants (13), N.Y. Jets (21), Philadelphia (16), Pittsburgh (7), San Francisco (14), Seattle (18), Tampa Bay (17), Tennessee (14), Washington (13)

