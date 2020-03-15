Center A.Q. Shipley Hoping to Finish Career with Cardinals

Having played for the Arizona Cardinals since he signed with the organization in 2015, center A.Q. Shipley is scheduled to hit the market once again as an unrestricted free agent when the new league year commences March 18. It heaps pressure on the team to make a decision that may alter the entire direction of the franchise: Re-sign Shipley or transition to a new option.

The Cardinals already filled one of their biggest holes on the roster when they inked left tackle D.J. Humphries to a three-year, $44.25 million extension (per OverTheCap.com) before the official start of the free-agency period. Now, they have to decide on taking an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" type approach and re-sign Shipley, change direction and go with a younger option currently on the roster or possibly target another player via free agency or the draft.

Should the team roll the dice on someone else currently on the roster, 23-year-old offensive lineman Mason Cole is the most viable candidate. He assumed the starting center position in all 16 games in 2018 after Shipley tore his ACL during the Red and White practice on Aug. 4 of that year.

“We feel like Mason is very valuable at a number of positions," Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said at the time. "Whether it’s center or guard. He can get us through a game at tackle, even. So he’s maybe the most valuable O-lineman we have.”

Arizona also drafted center Lamont Gaillard out of Georgia in the sixth round last year and is continuing to groom him as a future option.

Before suffering the knee injury, Shipley had started 32 consecutive regular-season contests, only missing three snaps during that time frame. After recovering, Shipley beat out Cole in the offseason and started all 16 games in 2019. Cole made two starts at left guard and played in every game last season.

"A.Q. is a major part of what we were doing at the time," former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said after Shipley's injury. "He's a leader in that room and I still consider him to be a leader in that room. His presence ... will only enhance and help Mason out. That's important."

Re-signing Shipley would allow the Cardinals to maintain an experienced presence in the offensive line group and continue to assist Cole and other younger players on the roster. That alone is an invaluable asset as the team prepares to eventually transition away from the 34-year-old (in May) veteran. However, do not let Shipley's age fool you. He had an extremely productive season as a pass blocker last year. Per pass-blocking win percentage statistics from ESPN, Shipley won 96 percent of his opportunities in that category — good for fifth highest among all centers in the league.

“I still think I’ve got a few more years,” Shipley said in the final week of the 2019 season.

A seventh-round pick out of Penn State by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2009 NFL Draft, Shipley has indicated his desire to finish his career in a Cardinals uniform. This free-agency period will determine whether that occurs.

"Obviously I would like to finish my career (in Arizona)," Shipley said. "We’ll see if that happens."

*Watch the accompanying film review and analysis of Shipley by former NFL scout Marc Lillibridge via his Bridge’s Breakdown.*