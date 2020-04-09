AllCardinals
Cardinals Bring Back O-Linemen; Center A.Q. Shipley Remains Free Agent

Howard Balzer

The first three weeks of the league year have seen the Cardinals bolster their offense by acquiring wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and re-signing running back Kenyan Drake after slapping a transition tag on him.

Those moves were obviously done to solidify and improve the players around second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.

Still, what is paramount for any offense is to have a line playing together cohesively as a unit, which enables the play-caller to utilize those potent weapons on the roster.

Cardinals quarterbacks were sacked a combined 50 times last season (48 of Murray) and there were seven games (all losses) with four or more sacks including two with five, one with six and one with eight. In the six division games, there were 20 sacks with 14 coming in three games. The Cardinals were 1-5 in the NFC West.

For the sake of comparison, the NFL’s eight division winners allowed an average of 34.3 sacks allowed last season, while the four wild-card teams averaged 43.0.

With that in mind, along with better red-zone production, the Cardinals have emphasized continuity in bringing back players, especially offensive linemen. Left tackle D.J. Humphries and right tackle Marcus Gilbert, along with right tackle Justin Murray — who started 12 games at the position after Gilbert suffered a torn ACL four days before the season opener — have been re-signed.

While numerous mock drafts have consistently pigeon-holed the Cardinals into selecting a tackle with the No. 8 overall choice in the first round, that might not be the case. The advantage of having Gilbert and Murray competing on the right side is that rookies likely will not be as prepared this year because of the probable loss of offseason programs. Keep in mind, even if the Cardinals go in another direction in the first round, a tackle in the third or fourth round could make sense.

Speaking to reporters in a videoconference Tuesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked about the right tackle spot. He said, “We feel really good. Marcus, prior to his injury last year, we thought was the best lineman we had as far as how he’d been playing. He’s a tremendous leader and has played at a high level for a long time and we want him back fully healthy and see what he's got.

“We couldn't be more impressed with Murray and what he did. We got him here on a Tuesday and he played that Sunday and then started (11 more games) moving forward and battled his tail off. I think he will just be that much better (this year). So (those are) two guys that we feel good about however it shakes out over there.”

The one lineman the Cardinals have not currently retained is unrestricted free agent center A.Q. Shipley, who turns 34 in May and started all 16 games last season while missing just seven snaps.

The Cardinals do have third-year center Mason Cole, who started all 16 games as a rookie in 2018 after Shipley suffered a torn ACL early in training camp and was placed on reserve/injured on Aug. 7. Cole started two games at left guard last season when Justin Pugh slid to right tackle while Murray was sidelined by a knee injury.

As for re-signing Shipley, Kingsbury said, “It's still a work in progress. He did a phenomenal job last year leadership-wise to step into a college offense, if you will, and the way he led that and bought into the tempo and the different things we were doing. I couldn’t have been more impressed with him and so I think we'll see where that goes.”

