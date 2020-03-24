LB Cassius Marsh Latest Free Agent to Leave Arizona

To say the first week of player movement in the NFL has been frenetic would be an understatement. The Arizona Cardinals have been front and center in the action with the latest move mostly about depth on the roster.

Monday started with the Cardinals bringing back defensive end Jonathan Bullard and subsequently losing linebackers Joe Walker to the San Francisco 49ers and Cassius Marsh to the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year contract.

The 6-foot-4, 254-pound Marsh entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 and played for that franchise, as well as the New England Patriots and 49ers before going back to training camp with the Seahawks last summer.

His contract was terminated in the roster reduction to 53 players and he was then signed by the Cardinals two days later. He played in all 16 games in 2019 and started the final three at outside linebacker opposite Chandler Jones after local Arizona State product Terrell Suggs was waived on Dec. 13.

Marsh had a productive season overall with 44 tackles (30 solo), 2.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

Marsh participated in 37.78 percent of defensive snaps last season and 41.3 percent of plays on special teams.

The Cardinals have now added four players in the last week: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (trade), defensive end Jordan Phillips and linebackers Devon Kennard and De’Vondre Campbell – while losing six: Running back David Johnson (trade), wide receivers Damiere Byrd and Pharoh Cooper, defensive end Rodney Gunter and linebackers Marsh and Walker.

They have also re-signed wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, tackle D.J. Humphries, quarterback Brett Hundley, safety Chris Banjo, Bullard and transition-tagged running back Kenyan Drake,

Fitzgerald and Humphries signed prior to hitting the unrestricted free agent market.

The Cardinals still have 12 unsigned unrestricted free agents: Tight end Charles Clay, running back D.J. Foster, guard Max Garcia, tackle Marcus Gilbert, defensive end Zach Kerr, defensive end Clinton McDonald, tackle Jordan Mills, linebacker Brooks Reed, defensive tackle Caraun Reid, center A.Q. Shipley and cornerback Brandon Williams.