Patriots Reportedly Agree to Terms With Cardinals WR Damiere Byrd

Despite reportedly losing heralded superstar (42-year-old) quarterback Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New England Patriots enticed wide receiver Damiere Byrd to join the franchise on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

It is the first apparent loss the Arizona Cardinals have suffered in free agency.

In his first season in Arizona after spending the previous three years of his career with the Carolina Panthers, Byrd played in 11 games making three starts. The 27-year-old receiver was targeted 46 times by rookie quarterback Kyler Murray and recorded 32 catches for 359 yards (an 11.2 yards-per-catch average) and one touchdown.

Byrd has also been used on special teams as a threat in the return game in his stints with the Cardinals and Panthers. He has recorded 113 yards on 12 punt returns and 353 yards on 14 kickoff returns during his career.

In the wake of Brady's departure, Byrd joins a Patriots team with major uncertainty at quarterback. The terms of his new deal are unknown, but Byrd made $720,000 in Arizona last season per OverTheCap.com.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound speedster posted the best single-game stats of his career last season in a six reception, 86-yard performance in a 38-24 Week 14 home victory over the Cleveland Browns and was targeted six times in that game. Byrd only dropped one pass all year.

According to Pro Football Focus, Byrd earned a 64.4. grade in 2019.

Entering the NFL out of South Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Byrd has the potential of being one of the fastest players on the Patriots roster this year after clocking a 4.28 40-yard-dash at his Pro Day.

For Patriots fans, it might not be a headline addition as the first deal in the post-Brady era, but Byrd could prove to be a valuable asset next season for the team's new quarterback.