AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Patriots Reportedly Agree to Terms With Cardinals WR Damiere Byrd

Mason Kern

Despite reportedly losing heralded superstar (42-year-old) quarterback Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New England Patriots enticed wide receiver Damiere Byrd to join the franchise on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

It is the first apparent loss the Arizona Cardinals have suffered in free agency.

In his first season in Arizona after spending the previous three years of his career with the Carolina Panthers, Byrd played in 11 games making three starts. The 27-year-old receiver was targeted 46 times by rookie quarterback Kyler Murray and recorded 32 catches for 359 yards (an 11.2 yards-per-catch average) and one touchdown.

Byrd has also been used on special teams as a threat in the return game in his stints with the Cardinals and Panthers. He has recorded 113 yards on 12 punt returns and 353 yards on 14 kickoff returns during his career.

In the wake of Brady's departure, Byrd joins a Patriots team with major uncertainty at quarterback. The terms of his new deal are unknown, but Byrd made $720,000 in Arizona last season per OverTheCap.com.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound speedster posted the best single-game stats of his career last season in a six reception, 86-yard performance in a 38-24 Week 14 home victory over the Cleveland Browns and was targeted six times in that game. Byrd only dropped one pass all year.

According to Pro Football Focus, Byrd earned a 64.4. grade in 2019.

Entering the NFL out of South Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Byrd has the potential of being one of the fastest players on the Patriots roster this year after clocking a 4.28 40-yard-dash at his Pro Day.

For Patriots fans, it might not be a headline addition as the first deal in the post-Brady era, but Byrd could prove to be a valuable asset next season for the team's new quarterback.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals, DT Jordan Phillips Agree to Terms

The Arizona Cardinals plugged a hole in their defense by agreeing to a reported three-year, $30 million contract with Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips

Howard Balzer

K Zane Gonzalez, T Justin Murray Receive Tender Offers from Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals extended tender offers to kicker Zane Gonzalez and right tackle Justin Murray on Tuesday.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Trade RB David Johnson to Texans for WR DeAndre Hopkins

After transition tagging running back Kenyan Drake on Monday, the Arizona Cardinals traded David Johnson to the Houston Texans and acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Place Transition Tag on RB Kenyan Drake

The Arizona Cardinals will have the right of first refusal on any offer made to running back Kenyan Drake in free agency after placing the transition tag on him Monday

Howard Balzer

Cardinals TE Charles Clay Hitting Open Market as Veteran Asset

After a relatively productive 2019 season with the Arizona Cardinals, tight end Charles Clay is back in the unrestricted free-agent pool with years of experience and leadership to provide.

Mason Kern

ILB Joe Walker Elevates with Cardinals in Contract Year

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Joe Walker heavily increased his productivity in 2019 prior to the unrestricted free agency period that opens on March 18

Mason Kern

Cardinals Likely to Lose Running Back Kenyan Drake in Free Agency

After a breakout season with the Arizona Cardinals after being traded mid-year from the Miami Dolphins, running back Kenyan Drake is poised for a big contract.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

Center A.Q. Shipley Hoping to Finish Career with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have to decide between re-signing consistent starting center A.Q. Shipley or transitioning to another option like Mason Cole

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Free Agency Preview

The Arizona Cardinals have multiple holes they need to fill on both sides of the ball in free agency to become more competitive and build around franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. There are also decisions to be made about their own free agents set to hit the unrestricted market.

Howard Balzer

by

FANSTUCKER

Cardinals Free-Agent DE Rodney Gunter Aiming to Turn Risk into Reward

The Arizona Cardinals are in need of quality rotational depth along their defensive line and end Rodney Gunter fits the ideal mold as a valuable piece that may be added for a relatively decent price.

Mason Kern