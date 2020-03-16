AllCardinals
Cardinals Trade RB David Johnson to Texans for WR DeAndre Hopkins

HMAN

In a flurry of activity Monday that began with the Arizona Cardinals placing a transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake, multiple reports said the Cardinals and Houston Texans have agreed to a trade that will send running back David Johnson to Houston for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

As part of the deal that will not become official until the league year begins at 1 p.m. PT Wednesday, the Cardinals are sending a second-round pick this year (40th overall) and a fourth-round choice in 2021 to Houston, while receiving a fourth-round pick this year in return. The Texans will have two choices in that round, their own at No. 131 overall and one they acquired from Miami (No. 111). It is likely that the pick included in the deal is their own.

The addition of Hopkins provides a true game-changer for second-year Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and he joins a group that already includes Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.

Hopkins has been All-Pro the last three seasons and during those years combined for 315 receptions for 4,115 yards (13.0 average) and 31 touchdowns. His 13 scores led the league in 2017. In his seven-year career, Hopkins has missed just two games and has 632 receptions for 8,602 yards (13.6 average) and 54 touchdowns.

Word from Houston is that he was not happy about his contract, which has no guaranteed money remaining. He signed a five-year extension in August, 2017, but all of the $49 million in guarantees have been paid. For the final three seasons of the deal (2020-2022), he is scheduled to be paid $12.5 million, $13.5 million and 13.9 million, a total just under $40 million. It is expected that at the least the Cardinals will guarantee some of the remaining money and potentially do that in a signing or roster bonus that would be paid soon.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound Hopkins will turn 28 on June 6.

The Texans have reportedly agreed to pay the entire $10.2 million in guaranteed base salary that is due to Johnson for 2020. The Cardinals will have dead money of $6 million in remaining signing bonus proration on their cap for Johnson, who rushed for just 345 yards in 13 games last season.

Cardinals Place Transition Tag on RB Kenyan Drake

The Arizona Cardinals will have the right of first refusal on any offer made to running back Kenyan Drake in free agency after placing the transition tag on him Monday

HMAN

Cardinals TE Charles Clay Hitting Open Market as Veteran Asset

After a relatively productive 2019 season with the Arizona Cardinals, tight end Charles Clay is back in the unrestricted free-agent pool with years of experience and leadership to provide.

Mason Kern

ILB Joe Walker Elevates with Cardinals in Contract Year

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Joe Walker heavily increased his productivity in 2019 prior to the unrestricted free agency period that opens on March 18

Mason Kern

Cardinals Likely to Lose Running Back Kenyan Drake in Free Agency

After a breakout season with the Arizona Cardinals after being traded mid-year from the Miami Dolphins, running back Kenyan Drake is poised for a big contract.

HMAN

MasonKern

Center A.Q. Shipley Hoping to Finish Career with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have to decide between re-signing consistent starting center A.Q. Shipley or transitioning to another option like Mason Cole

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Free Agency Preview

The Arizona Cardinals have multiple holes they need to fill on both sides of the ball in free agency to become more competitive and build around franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. There are also decisions to be made about their own free agents set to hit the unrestricted market.

HMAN

FANSTUCKER

Cardinals Free-Agent DE Rodney Gunter Aiming to Turn Risk into Reward

The Arizona Cardinals are in need of quality rotational depth along their defensive line and end Rodney Gunter fits the ideal mold as a valuable piece that may be added for a relatively decent price.

Mason Kern

Coronavirus Concerns Cause Cardinals to Close Offices

The Arizona Cardinals took preventative measures on Friday in relation to COVID-19 concerns, closing their offices and suspending non-essential travel

Mason Kern

Film Breakdown: Left Tackle D.J. Humphries

The strengths and weaknesses of Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries are analyzed and what the franchise is getting out of their newly inked $44 million man.

HMAN

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals vs Cincinnati Bengals: Live Open Feed

Live feed for the Week 5 Cardinals vs Bengals matchup.

Tyler Jaggi

rakery