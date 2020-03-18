Addition of WR DeAndre Hopkins Plus Young Receivers Has Cardinals Excited

While the Arizona Cardinals liked what wide receiver Damiere Byrd did for the offense last season, his departure to the New England Patriots certainly does not leave them searching for a replacement.

Byrd had 32 receptions for 359 yards, both third-most among the team’s wide receivers last season, but a group of young and talented players will be competing for roster spots and targets behind the trio of recently-acquired DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.

Including Hopkins’ numbers in Houston in 2019, that threesome combined for 247 catches, 2,678 yards and 14 touchdowns. Hopkins added 15 receptions for 208 yards in the Texans’ two playoff games.

Behind them and hoping for improvement in an offseason program that no one knows when, or if, it will take place are Pharoh Cooper, who is an unrestricted free agent, 2019 draft picks Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson and Hakeem Butler and Trent Sherfield, who earned a roster spot as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Cooper had 25 receptions for 243 yards in 12 games after being signed on Oct. 1, while also returning punts and kickoffs and chipping in with two tackles on special teams.

Even if he is not re-signed and the Cardinals do not add any other pass-catchers in free agency or the draft, that leaves the other four fighting for a job. Their numbers were not large last season, but as the offense becomes comfortable with head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s scheme along with the continued development of quarterback Kyler Murray, they should increase.

The one concern amid the uncertainly of the COVID-19 crisis is how much time in the film room and on the field there will be heading to training camp in late July.

Here is a closer look at the quartet:

*The 5-foot-9, 188-pound Isabella was a second-round pick and had nine receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown in 15 games with one start in 2019. He also had three tackles on special teams.

*Johnson, 6-1, 201-pounds, played 10 games with four starts and had 21 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown.

*Sherfield, 6-1, 219-pounds, played in all 16 games with one start, and had just four receptions, but for 80 yards. He also had seven tackles on special teams.

*Butler could be considered the wild card in the group. The 6-5, 227-pounder was a fourth-round pick and, while he had some issues with drops in camp, was showing improvement until a hand injury in the second preseason game against the Oakland Raiders resulted in a season-long stay on reserve/injured.

Murray, who had touchdown passes to six different wide receivers in his rookie year, spoke about Butler’s promise to reporters after the injury.

Murray said, "He was hitting his stride. With a guy like him — big, fast, can run, can go up and get the ball — you want to see what he can do and he was starting to do that."

The Cardinals hope that continues to happen again in 2020.