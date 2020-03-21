LB De'Vondre Campbell's Contract is Cap Friendly for the Cardinals in 2020

The Arizona Cardinals are being mindful of the salary cap in their structure of free-agent contracts in the wake of the acquisition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Hopkins counts $12.5 million against the cap this year, but that figure might increase when a contract restructuring is accomplished. A new deal could actually lower this year’s cap charge, but that will not be known until it is complete.

One of the team’s new additions, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, is an example of a five-year contract structured so it carries a low cap charge this year while providing the likelihood of him becoming an unrestricted free agent again in 2021.

Campbell’s deal is worth a total of $10 million with $6 million guaranteed by way of a $5 million signing bonus and $1 million guaranteed salary this year.

The remaining four years of the contract all have $1 million base salaries. However, those final four years will void if Campbell is on the Cardinals’ roster on the fifth day after next February’s Super Bowl.

Because of the structure of the contract, he counts just $2 million against the cap: the $1 million salary and $1 million of prorated signing bonus. Had the Cardinals given him a one-year, $6 million deal, all of it would count against the cap this year.

The downside is that once the contract voids, $4 million in prorated signing bonus will count against the 2021 cap unless the deal is renegotiated prior to the void date.

Also part of the contract are up to $2.5 million in incentives for playing time plus playoffs plus team achievements, the specifics of which are not known.

*One player that departed the Cardinals, wide receiver Damiere Byrd, agreed to a one-year, $1.35 million contract with the New England Patriots that has $600,000 guaranteed.

Byrd’s base salary is $1 million, with $250,000 of that guaranteed, to go with a $350,000 signing bonus. There are up to $900,000 in incentives for different levels of receptions.