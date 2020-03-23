AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

ILB Joe Walker Leaving Cardinals for NFC West Foe 49ers

Mason Kern

After a breakout year with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, inside linebacker Joe Walker is on the move. He will not be leaving the NFC West, however, as he reportedly agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Walker overtook Haason Reddick for a starting inside linebacker position based on snap counts, playing 40 compared to Reddick’s 36 in a 31-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 last season. Then, on Oct. 29, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Walker "earned" the right to start at the position alongside Jordan Hicks in the team's base 3-4 defense over the former first-round pick Reddick, who was subsequently converted to outside linebacker.

The Cardinals acquired Walker on Sept. 19, 2018, signing him from the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad. After appearing in 14 games with no starts in Arizona that year, Walker exceeded expectations in 2019 playing in all 16 games and starting 11. He finished the year with 63 tackles (38 solo), five tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble. He also had seven special teams tackles (five solo) in a familiar role as a core member of that unit.

Walker played in 537 defensive snaps (47.4 percent) and 324 special teams snaps (70.43 percent) of the Cardinals total plays last season. He made $645,000 on his contract with the Cardinals last year per OverTheCap.com.

After Arizona agreed to terms with inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (Atlanta Falcons), Walker wasn't a priority. However, the franchise would have gained an important depth piece had they re-signed him. Now, the 49ers acquire a capable player with experience from a division rival.

We will see if that decision haunts the Cardinals next season. Other inside linebackers on the depth chart at the end of the season were Dennis Gardeck, Ezekiel Turner and Keishawn Bierria.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Contract Details for Departed Cardinals Rodney Gunter and Pharoh Cooper

Find out what former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Rodney Gunter and wide receiver Pharoh Cooper are making with their new teams.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Supply Defensive Line by Re-signing Jonathan Bullard

The Arizona Cardinals made a depth acquisition on Monday by re-signing defensive end Jonathan Bullard to a one-year deal.

Mason Kern

NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills Pens Letter to League Players and Agents

NFL players and agents received an update regarding the situation surrounding COVID-19.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Bring Back Brett Hundley to Back Up QB Kyler Murray

There will be consistency in the Arizona Cardinals quarterback room as the franchise announced they re-signed Brett Hundley on Sunday.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Re-sign S Chris Banjo

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back one of their top core special teams players from last season in safety Chris Banjo

Mason Kern

Cardinals 'Officially' Announce DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson Trade Contingent on Physical

The official Arizona Cardinals announcement of the David Johnson-DeAndre Hopkins trade with the Houston Texans is still pending physicals.

Howard Balzer

by

Johnny Football

LB De'Vondre Campbell's Contract is Cap Friendly for the Cardinals in 2020

New Arizona Cardinals linebacker signee De'Vondre Campbell's contract details have come to light.

Howard Balzer

RB Kenyan Drake Signs Tender with Cardinals

Running back Kenyan Drake signed the tender offer he was extended by the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

Mason Kern

A Look at Where the Cardinals Pick in Each Round of the April NFL Draft

Evaluating the Arizona Cardinals slots in the 2020 NFL Draft

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Cardinals Lose WR Pharoh Cooper to Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals lost wide receiver Pharoh Cooper to the Carolina Panthers in free agency on Friday

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55