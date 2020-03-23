AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Cardinals Supply Defensive Line by Re-signing Jonathan Bullard

Mason Kern

The Arizona Cardinals, under the direction of general manager Steve Keim, had a strict game plan for free agency and continue to supplement areas of need.

That trend continued on Monday when the franchise agreed to terms with defensive end Jonathan Bullard on a one-year contract. The terms of the deal are unknown, but last season Bullard made $820,000 in Arizona. The minimum for a player with his experience is $910,000.

The Cardinals claimed the 6-foot-3, 296-pound Bullard off waivers from the Chicago Bears the day after the roster reduction to 53 players. He played in nine games (six starts) with Arizona contributing 25 tackles (16 solo), and added career-highs in sacks (1.5) and quarterback hits (7) before being placed on reserve/injured due to a hamstring issue on Dec. 5. He also had four tackles for loss.

Bullard was inactive for three total games with the Cardinals last season in his first year in Arizona. Overall, he played 309 defensive snaps (27.27 percent) and 39 special teams snaps (8.48 percent) during the season. Those percentages reflect the entire team's snap numbers even if a player did not play in all of the games.

A third-round pick in the 2016 draft from Florida to the Bears, the 26-year old Bullard (27 in October) spent three seasons (2016-18) in Chicago. He appeared in 46 games (five starts) with Chicago and had 68 tackles (49 solo), two sacks, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble and four passes defended.

Bullard's deal comes off the heels of the Cardinals' first free agency signing of defensive end Jordan Phillips from the Buffalo Bills to a three-year, $30 million contract. He is also the third depth signing in the last few days, joining safety Chris Banjo and quarterback Brett Hundley.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Contract Details for Departed Cardinals Rodney Gunter and Pharoh Cooper

Find out what former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Rodney Gunter and wide receiver Pharoh Cooper are making with their new teams.

Howard Balzer

NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills Pens Letter to League Players and Agents

NFL players and agents received an update regarding the situation surrounding COVID-19.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Bring Back Brett Hundley to Back Up QB Kyler Murray

There will be consistency in the Arizona Cardinals quarterback room as the franchise announced they re-signed Brett Hundley on Sunday.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Re-sign S Chris Banjo

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back one of their top core special teams players from last season in safety Chris Banjo

Mason Kern

Cardinals 'Officially' Announce DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson Trade Contingent on Physical

The official Arizona Cardinals announcement of the David Johnson-DeAndre Hopkins trade with the Houston Texans is still pending physicals.

Howard Balzer

by

Johnny Football

LB De'Vondre Campbell's Contract is Cap Friendly for the Cardinals in 2020

New Arizona Cardinals linebacker signee De'Vondre Campbell's contract details have come to light.

Howard Balzer

RB Kenyan Drake Signs Tender with Cardinals

Running back Kenyan Drake signed the tender offer he was extended by the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

Mason Kern

A Look at Where the Cardinals Pick in Each Round of the April NFL Draft

Evaluating the Arizona Cardinals slots in the 2020 NFL Draft

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Cardinals Lose WR Pharoh Cooper to Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals lost wide receiver Pharoh Cooper to the Carolina Panthers in free agency on Friday

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

Analyzing the Cardinals RB Corps Without David Johnson

After trading David Johnson to the Houston Texans, who do the Arizona Cardinals have in the stable to carry the load?

Mason Kern

by

Johnny Football