Cardinals Supply Defensive Line by Re-signing Jonathan Bullard

The Arizona Cardinals, under the direction of general manager Steve Keim, had a strict game plan for free agency and continue to supplement areas of need.

That trend continued on Monday when the franchise agreed to terms with defensive end Jonathan Bullard on a one-year contract. The terms of the deal are unknown, but last season Bullard made $820,000 in Arizona. The minimum for a player with his experience is $910,000.

The Cardinals claimed the 6-foot-3, 296-pound Bullard off waivers from the Chicago Bears the day after the roster reduction to 53 players. He played in nine games (six starts) with Arizona contributing 25 tackles (16 solo), and added career-highs in sacks (1.5) and quarterback hits (7) before being placed on reserve/injured due to a hamstring issue on Dec. 5. He also had four tackles for loss.

Bullard was inactive for three total games with the Cardinals last season in his first year in Arizona. Overall, he played 309 defensive snaps (27.27 percent) and 39 special teams snaps (8.48 percent) during the season. Those percentages reflect the entire team's snap numbers even if a player did not play in all of the games.

A third-round pick in the 2016 draft from Florida to the Bears, the 26-year old Bullard (27 in October) spent three seasons (2016-18) in Chicago. He appeared in 46 games (five starts) with Chicago and had 68 tackles (49 solo), two sacks, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble and four passes defended.

Bullard's deal comes off the heels of the Cardinals' first free agency signing of defensive end Jordan Phillips from the Buffalo Bills to a three-year, $30 million contract. He is also the third depth signing in the last few days, joining safety Chris Banjo and quarterback Brett Hundley.