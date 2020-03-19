Analyzing the Cardinals RB Corps Without David Johnson

The Arizona Cardinals have employed a strategic game plan in free agency thus far.

It started when the franchise placed the transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake on Monday, retaining the right to match any offer he receives this offseason from another team. Later that day, Arizona made a bigger splash, reportedly trading running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round, and 2021 fourth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-rounder.

The Texans fully absorbed Johnson's $10.2 million in guaranteed base salary that is due for 2020. The Cardinals will have dead money of $6 million in remaining signing bonus proration on their cap for Johnson, who rushed for 345 yards in 13 games last season.

The one-year tender for Drake is $8.483 million. That total will count immediately against the Cardinals’ salary cap. If Drake receives an offer sheet from another franchise, the Cardinals would subsequently have five days to exercise their right of first refusal or allow him to sign the contract with the other team for no compensation. If he signs the tender offer, the contract with the Cardinals becomes fully guaranteed.

Chase Edmonds is the only Cardinals running back officially under contract at this juncture. He has two years remaining on the four-year deal he signed in 2018 and is scheduled to make $773,089 in 2020 according to OverTheCap.com.

In his second NFL season last year, Edmonds played in 13 games making two starts for the Cardinals, rushing for 303 yards on 60 attempts (5.1 average) and four touchdowns. He also recorded 105 yards on 12 receptions (8.8 average) and one touchdown through the air.

At the Scouting Combine, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters he considers Edmonds a "tremendous back" who has a "unique skillset which we will definitely be able to maximize."

The other running back option from last year's roster is D.J. Foster. The local Arizona State product has been utilized in a core special-teams role in his two years with the franchise after spending his rookie year with the New England Patriots and is an unrestricted free agent who the team may consider bringing back for added depth.

Should Drake not receive an offer sheet, or the Cardinals match one that is extended to him, it appears as if the organization is rolling with the 26-year-old as the featured back moving forward. Of Drake’s eight rushing touchdowns in eight games last season for the Cardinals, seven came in the final three games of the year. In Week 15, he scored a career-high four touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns. The only player in club history with more in one game was Ernie Nevers in 1929, who still holds the NFL record with six.

If Johnson had been on Arizona's roster when the new league year began on Wednesday, his cap charge would have been $14.16 million. That includes the $10.2 million base salary that is guaranteed and the $6 million in signing bonus proration that hits the Cardinals’ cap once the trade becomes official, pending physicals.

The Cardinals will surely look for additional depth at the position as free agency slows or in the April 23-25 draft.