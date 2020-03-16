Cardinals Place Transition Tag on RB Kenyan Drake

The Arizona Cardinals retained the ability to match any offer running back Kenyan Drake receives this offseason from another team by designating him as a transition player Monday. The deadline for teams to designate franchise or transition players was 12 noon ET.

The one-year tender for running backs is $8.483 million. That total counts immediately against the Cardinals’ salary cap. If Drake delivers an offer sheet from another team, the Cardinals would then have five days to either exercise their right of first refusal or allow him to leave with no compensation. If, at some point, he signs the tender, the contract becomes fully guaranteed.

The decision by the Cardinals resulted in immediate speculation that running back David Johnson could be traded. The Houston Chronicle reported that the Texans have interest along with three other teams. Not long after that story came multiple reports that Johnson will be officially traded to the Houston Texans for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after the league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Draft picks are also expected to be included in the deal.

If Johnson had been on the Cardinals’ roster at the start of the league year, his cap charge would have been $14.16 million. That included a $10.2 million base salary that is guaranteed, which reports indicate Houston will pay for a 28-year-old runner that rushed for 345 yards (3.7 average) in 13 games last season. There is $6 million in signing bonus proration that hits the Cardinals’ cap once the trade becomes official.

Of Drake’s eight rushing touchdowns in eight games last season for the Cardinals, seven came in the final three games of the season. In Week 15, he scored a career-high four touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns. The only player in club history with more in one game was Ernie Nevers in 1929, who still holds the NFL record with six.