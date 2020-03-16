AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Cardinals Place Transition Tag on RB Kenyan Drake

HMAN

The Arizona Cardinals retained the ability to match any offer running back Kenyan Drake receives this offseason from another team by designating him as a transition player Monday. The deadline for teams to designate franchise or transition players was 12 noon ET.

The one-year tender for running backs is $8.483 million. That total counts immediately against the Cardinals’ salary cap. If Drake delivers an offer sheet from another team, the Cardinals would then have five days to either exercise their right of first refusal or allow him to leave with no compensation. If, at some point, he signs the tender, the contract becomes fully guaranteed.

The decision by the Cardinals resulted in immediate speculation that running back David Johnson could be traded. The Houston Chronicle reported that the Texans have interest along with three other teams. Not long after that story came multiple reports that Johnson will be officially traded to the Houston Texans for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after the league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Draft picks are also expected to be included in the deal.

If Johnson had been on the Cardinals’ roster at the start of the league year, his cap charge would have been $14.16 million. That included a $10.2 million base salary that is guaranteed, which reports indicate Houston will pay for a 28-year-old runner that rushed for 345 yards (3.7 average) in 13 games last season. There is $6 million in signing bonus proration that hits the Cardinals’ cap once the trade becomes official.

Of Drake’s eight rushing touchdowns in eight games last season for the Cardinals, seven came in the final three games of the season. In Week 15, he scored a career-high four touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns. The only player in club history with more in one game was Ernie Nevers in 1929, who still holds the NFL record with six.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals TE Charles Clay Hitting Open Market as Veteran Asset

After a relatively productive 2019 season with the Arizona Cardinals, tight end Charles Clay is back in the unrestricted free-agent pool with years of experience and leadership to provide.

Mason Kern

ILB Joe Walker Elevates with Cardinals in Contract Year

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Joe Walker heavily increased his productivity in 2019 prior to the unrestricted free agency period that opens on March 18

Mason Kern

Cardinals Likely to Lose Running Back Kenyan Drake in Free Agency

After a breakout season with the Arizona Cardinals after being traded mid-year from the Miami Dolphins, running back Kenyan Drake is poised for a big contract.

HMAN

by

MasonKern

Center A.Q. Shipley Hoping to Finish Career with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have to decide between re-signing consistent starting center A.Q. Shipley or transitioning to another option like Mason Cole

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Free Agency Preview

The Arizona Cardinals have multiple holes they need to fill on both sides of the ball in free agency to become more competitive and build around franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. There are also decisions to be made about their own free agents set to hit the unrestricted market.

HMAN

by

FANSTUCKER

Cardinals Free-Agent DE Rodney Gunter Aiming to Turn Risk into Reward

The Arizona Cardinals are in need of quality rotational depth along their defensive line and end Rodney Gunter fits the ideal mold as a valuable piece that may be added for a relatively decent price.

Mason Kern

Coronavirus Concerns Cause Cardinals to Close Offices

The Arizona Cardinals took preventative measures on Friday in relation to COVID-19 concerns, closing their offices and suspending non-essential travel

Mason Kern

Film Breakdown: Left Tackle D.J. Humphries

The strengths and weaknesses of Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries are analyzed and what the franchise is getting out of their newly inked $44 million man.

HMAN

by

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals vs Cincinnati Bengals: Live Open Feed

Live feed for the Week 5 Cardinals vs Bengals matchup.

Tyler Jaggi

by

rakery

Should Cardinals pair All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey with Patrick Peterson?

Should the Cardinals entertain the thought of adding All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to their secondary to pair with Patrick Peterson?

Tyler Jaggi

by

Johnny Football