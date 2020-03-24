Cardinals Stay Busy Agreeing to Terms with G Max Garcia and S Charles Washington

There is no rest for the weary as the Arizona Cardinals got busy again Tuesday agreeing to terms with two players: unrestricted free-agent guard Max Garcia and free safety Charles Washington to one-year contracts. Washington became a free agent last week when the Cardinals elected not to tender him as a restricted free agent (RFA).

League-wide, of the 51 potential RFAs, Washington is the 16th to re-sign for contracts worth less than the minimum RFA tender of $2.133 million. The minimum salary for players with three accrued seasons is $825,000.

Garcia (6-4, 309-pounds and 28-years-old) was a fourth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2015 and started all 16 games in 2016 and 2017. However, his 2018 season ended after he suffered a torn ACL in a mid-November practice and was placed on reserve/injured Nov. 20.

Despite still rehabbing the injury, the Cardinals signed him last March as an unrestricted free agent to a one-year, $1.1 million contract that included a $400,000 signing bonus. Garcia began the season on reserve/physically unable to perform and then played in seven games after being activated Nov. 6.

He did not participate in any offensive snaps, but did play 30 special-teams snaps (6.52 percent). He earned an extra $218,750 by being part of both the 46-man game-day roster and 53-man roster for those seven games. Garcia also was paid an extra $7,475.48 as part of the league’s performance-based ($3,784.27/fifth lowest on the team) and veteran performance-based ($3,691,21/sixth lowest) pay pools.

Washington (5-10, 192) played 12 games and was inactive for four last season after being claimed on waivers from the Detroit Lions after the roster reduction to 53 players Aug. 31. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Lions in 2016.

Washington, who turned 27 on March 10, played no defensive snaps in 2019, but was on the field for 210 special-teams snaps (45.65 percent) and tied for second on the team with seven tackles (six solo).

That enabled him to significantly supplement his base salary of $645,000 in the performance-pay pools. He earned $67,158.77 (27th on the team) in the performance-based pool and another $42, 252.17 (25th) in the veteran performance-based pool for a total of $109,410.94. That represents 17 percent of his salary.

The agreements with Garcia and Washington were the seventh and eighth players that ended the 2019 season with expiring contracts that were re-signed. Garcia’s return leaves the Cardinals with 11 unsigned unrestricted free agents: tight end Charles Clay, running back D.J. Foster, tackle Marcus Gilbert, defensive end Zach Kerr, defensive end Clinton McDonald, tackle Jordan Mills, linebacker Brooks Reed, defensive tackle Caraun Reid, center A.Q. Shipley and cornerback Brandon Williams.