One-Year Contract Trend: QB Brett Hundley, RB D.J. Foster $$ Fall in Line

The preponderance of agreed contracts by NFL players in the last week have been 1-year deals and the Cardinals have fallen in line with that trend.

Nine of the 10 players the team has re-signed have done so for one year, including wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and transition-tagged running back Kenyan Drake. Fitzgerald signed in February before the start of the league year. He and Drake will be paid just under $20 million combined. The only re-signed player signed for more than one year is tackle D.J. Humphries, who inked a three-year contract, also in February.

The others, plus defensive end Trevon Coley, who was signed to a 1-year contract after he wasn’t tendered by the Indianapolis Colts as a restricted free agent, will all be paid salaries at or very close to the league minimum.

With that said, the latest official numbers are in for quarterback Brett Hundley and running back D.J. Foster.

Hundley’s deal is worth $1,047,500 with a league minimum $910,000 salary plus a $137,500 signing bonus. A portion of his base salary -- $750,000 – is guaranteed. The combined total of $887,500 guaranteed represents the salary-cap charge for Hundley.

Foster’s contract has no signing bonus or guarantees and is for the league-minimum $825,000. He counts $750,000 against the cap. That figure is the league minimum for players with two accrued seasons.

Those agreements are considered qualifying contracts, a system put in place many years ago as minimum salaries began increasing and there was hesitance by some teams to sign veterans to one-year deals at those minimums and have it all count against the cap.

The cap charge for all qualifying contrasts is $750,000 plus any signing, roster or reporting bonus, but those can’t be higher than $137,500.

The minimum salaries for 2020 are $610,000 for players with no accrued seasons, $675,000 for those with one, $750,000 for two, $825,000 for three, $910,000 for four-to-six and $1.050 million for seven-plus.