AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

One-Year Contract Trend: QB Brett Hundley, RB D.J. Foster $$ Fall in Line

Howard Balzer

The preponderance of agreed contracts by NFL players in the last week have been 1-year deals and the Cardinals have fallen in line with that trend.

Nine of the 10 players the team has re-signed have done so for one year, including wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and transition-tagged running back Kenyan Drake. Fitzgerald signed in February before the start of the league year. He and Drake will be paid just under $20 million combined. The only re-signed player signed for more than one year is tackle D.J. Humphries, who inked a three-year contract, also in February.

The others, plus defensive end Trevon Coley, who was signed to a 1-year contract after he wasn’t tendered by the Indianapolis Colts as a restricted free agent, will all be paid salaries at or very close to the league minimum.

With that said, the latest official numbers are in for quarterback Brett Hundley and running back D.J. Foster.

Hundley’s deal is worth $1,047,500 with a league minimum $910,000 salary plus a $137,500 signing bonus. A portion of his base salary -- $750,000 – is guaranteed. The combined total of $887,500 guaranteed represents the salary-cap charge for Hundley.

Foster’s contract has no signing bonus or guarantees and is for the league-minimum $825,000. He counts $750,000 against the cap. That figure is the league minimum for players with two accrued seasons.

Those agreements are considered qualifying contracts, a system put in place many years ago as minimum salaries began increasing and there was hesitance by some teams to sign veterans to one-year deals at those minimums and have it all count against the cap.

The cap charge for all qualifying contrasts is $750,000 plus any signing, roster or reporting bonus, but those can’t be higher than $137,500.

The minimum salaries for 2020 are $610,000 for players with no accrued seasons, $675,000 for those with one, $750,000 for two, $825,000 for three, $910,000 for four-to-six and $1.050 million for seven-plus.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here's How a New Contract Can be Structured for WR DeAndre Hopkins

Preliminary discussions have been made between wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals about restructuring his contract

Howard Balzer

Marcus Gilbert Cardinals Contract: The 'Real' Numbers

Contract details for Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, who was resigned in free agency

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Cardinals Experiencing Offseason Success Despite Coronavirus Setbacks

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic virtually halting the sports world at large, the NFL continued its pace through free agency. The Arizona Cardinals were one of the biggest beneficiaries based on the moves they made during the ongoing window.

Mason Kern

NFL to Fans on 2020 Season: 'We are Pretty Confident We'll Be Able to Go on Schedule'

The NFL does not plan to delay the start of the season in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and is planning accordingly.

Howard Balzer

Extra Playoff Teams Gives Clubs Like Cardinals Hope

The NFL announced on Tuesday an increase in playoff teams starting this season with one more wildcard qualifier in each conference based on a vote between team owners.

Howard Balzer

Is Tua Tagovailoa This Year's Kyler Murray in NFL Draft?

NFL draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa has just made a medical breakthrough. According to Chris Cabott, president of Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, the firm which represents the QB, has cleared him ahead of the NFL draft. This news comes less than five months after he suffered a season-ending hip dislocation. He is expected to be a top 5 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Only time will tell if his recovery will drive his stock closer to the top spot.

Howard Balzer

NFL Draft: The Scouts' View of Iowa T Tristan Wirfs

The latest NFL Draft analysis of Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs by former NFL scout and resident analyst Marc Lillibridge.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals LB Chandler Jones Talks about His Coronavirus Contribution

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones contributed 150,000 meals to food banks in Arizona for relief efforts in response to coronavirus (COVID-19)

Howard Balzer

A Look at the Cardinals NFL Draft Targets and Team Needs

Mekhi Becton, Tristan Wirfs, Isaiah Simmons, Jeff Okudah. Who will the Arizona Cardinals select No. 8 overall in the NFL Draft

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

NFL Draft Top 12 Mock: Cardinals Select T Mekhi Becton

Former NFL scout Marc Lillibridge mocked the NFL Draft and the Arizona Cardinals selected Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton No. 8 overall.

Howard Balzer