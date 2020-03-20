AllCardinals
Cardinals Lose WR Pharoh Cooper to Panthers

Mason Kern

After the conclusion of his second stint with the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver Pharoh Cooper signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers on Friday per the official team website.

He is the second wide receiver to agree to teams with a new team this week. The other was Damiere Byrd, who is headed to the New England Patriots.

A 2016 fourth-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams out of South Carolina, Cooper achieved All-Pro and Pro-Bowl honors in his 2017 rookie campaign as a kick returner with 932 yards and a touchdown on 34 kickoff returns (27.4 average) along with 399 yards on 32 punt returns (12.5 average). He played in all 16 games and made one start at wideout that season.

Last year for Arizona, Cooper played in 12 games (one start) totaling 243 yards on 25 catches (9.7 average) and one touchdown. He also averaged 22.4 yards on 25 kickoff returns and and 7.6 yards on 17 punt returns. In his first year with the Cardinals in 2018, he played in two games, but did not have any receiving statistics. He made one appearance for the Cincinnati Bengals last season before arriving in Arizona.

In his four-year NFL career, Cooper has played for the Rams (2016-18), Cardinals (2018, 2019) and Bengals (2019), seeing action in 46 games with five starts and one playoff appearance. He had more than half of his career receiving numbers last season and has collected 50 receptions for 433 yards and one touchdown in his NFL tenure.

Although the terms of his one-year contract in Carolina are unknown, last season Cooper made $550,588 with the Cardinals on a base salary of $720,000 per OverTheCap.com. The minimum salary for a player with four credited seasons is $910,000 in 2020.

At South Carolina, the 5-foot-11, 208-pound Cooper was a two-time All-SEC selection and ranked second in the conference in receiving yards (1,136) in 2014.

