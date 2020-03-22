Cardinals Re-sign S Chris Banjo

The Arizona Cardinals secured one of their premier special teams threats from last season on Sunday by reportedly re-signing safety Chris Banjo, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Banjo, a seven-year veteran who turned 30 in February, played his first season in Arizona last year after signing with the organization following his release from the New Orleans Saints in Aug. 2019. He played in 13 games as a core special teamer and finished the year with seven tackles (six solo).

He played in 78.7 percent of the Cardinals' special teams plays last year (285 snaps) compared to 4.6 percent on defense (42 snaps). He was first or second on the team in special-teams snaps in 12 of the 13 games he played, including being first or tied for first in five games. According to OverTheCap.com, Banjo was paid $662,941 of his contract that had a base salary of $805,000, the league minimum for his experience.

Most of the defensive snaps he played came in three games: 15 (25.4 percent) against Pittsburgh in Week 14 and 11 against both Seattle (19.3 percent) and the Los Angeles Rams (13.4 percent) in the final two games of the season.

While contract terms aren't yet available, the minimum salary for a player with his experience is $910,000. That is a $90,000 increase over what it would have been under the previous collective bargaining agreement.

An undrafted prospect in 2012 from Southern Methodist, Banjo kick-started his career by signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in April 2013. He was released three months later and was subsequently signed by the Green Bay Packers, where he remained until 2016, when he agreed to an injury settlement and was released.

Banjo joined the New Orleans Saints after that and later signed a three-year extension worth up to $9 million.

Per Pro Football Focus, Banjo had the second highest special teams grade on Arizona's roster last season with a 73.7 grade, falling behind Pro Bowl alternate linebacker Dennis Gardeck (83.8); and ahead of safety Charles Washington (71.7) and linebacker Joe Walker (70.4).