Cardinals Bring Back Brett Hundley to Back Up QB Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals solidified their backup quarterback position behind NFL sophomore Kyler Murray Sunday by announcing the re-signing of unrestricted free agent Brett Hundley to a one-year contract.

Hundley's made $1.875 million with the Cardinals last season after playing his first four years with the Green Bay Packers (2015-2017) and Seattle Seahawks (2018). After playing at UCLA, Hundley was selected by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

He played a total of 40 snaps in three games last season, completing 5-of-11 passes for 49 yards and rushing seven times for 41 yards. His most extensive playing time came in a 27-13 win at Seattle in Week 16 when he replaced an injured Murray in the third quarter. Hundley played 32 snaps in that game, completing 4-of-9 passes for 49 yards and rushing six times for 35 yards.

After the Seahawks had cut the Cardinals lead to 20-13 with 10:02 remaining in the game, Hundley led a nine-play, 78-yard drive that provided the two-touchdown advantage with 4:22 to play.

On first down, he completed a 28-yard pass to tight end Maxx Williams to midfield. On third-and-2, he ran for 14 yards and later had a 12-yard run to the Seattle 3-yard-line that set up running back Kenyan Drake’s second touchdown of the game on the next play. Drake rushed for 166 yards on 24 carries in that game.

Hundley’s other playing time came against New Orleans in Week 8 with three snaps and in the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams with five.

A native of Chandler, Ariz., Hundley was the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state as a junior in 2009 at Chandler High School.

Hundley’s return sets up a competition between Drew Anderson and Chris Streveler for the No. 3 job if the team keeps three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

Anderson, who is 6-foot-4, 221 pounds from Murray State, went to training camp with the Cardinals last season as an undrafted free agent and was waived in the cutdown to 53 players. He was signed to the practice squad on Dec. 4 where he spent three games before being added to the roster for the season finale on Dec. 28 when he was active, but did not play.

Streveler (6-1, 216) played with Winnipeg of the Canadian Football League in 2018-2019 after not being drafted following a senior season at South Dakota State where he passed for 4,134 yards, rushed for 720 and accounted for 43 touchdowns (32 passing and 11 rushing).

Last season, Winnipeg won the Grey Cup over Hamilton, 33-12, and during the season, he passed for 1,564 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 726 yards (5.7 average) and 12 scores.

He signed with the Cardinals on Feb. 4.