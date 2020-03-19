Jaguars Reportedly Agree to Terms with Cardinals DL Rodney Gunter

After five years with the Arizona Cardinals, defensive lineman Rodney Gunter is moving on.

On Wednesday, the 6-foot-5, 305-pounder reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. According to Pro Football Focus, Gunter graded out at 64.8 in 2019, ranking No. 70 across all interior defenders in the NFL. Gunter became expendable after the Cardinals agreed to terms with free-agent defensive lineman Jordan Phillips Tuesday.

Despite the new league year starting Wednesday, allowing unrestricted free agents to sign with any team of their choice, no deals can become official until players pass a physical. With the fluid COVID-19 situation still at large, some official team announcements have been delayed due to physicals not allowed to be being conducted locally for out-of-town players.

Per AP's Mark Long, Gunter will earn $18 million over his three-year deal.

After trading five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens — for a fifth-round pick that they acquired from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for their backup kicker who was cut three weeks later — the Jaguars had a major need at strong-side end. Gunter fits the mold ideally.

After not attracting the desired market in free agency last year, Gunter re-signed with the Cardinals on a measly one-year, $1.75 million deal (according to OverTheCap.com). This time around, Gunter parlayed last season's effort into a $6 million per year contract in Jacksonville.

Gunter led the Cardinals' defensive linemen in sacks last season with three and finished the year with 31 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits in his fifth year with the franchise. A fourth-round draft pick in 2015 out of Delaware State, Gunter finished his career in Arizona with 126 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 29 quarterback hits and 11 sacks in 77 career games (38 starts).

After Cardinals defensive lineman Corey Peters tore his ACL in 2015, Gunter became a starter at nose tackle during his rookie season. However, he played a reserve role in the two years that followed. Then, in 2018, he pushed into the starting lineup again in the team’s transition to a 4-3 defensive scheme, breaking into the role in the team's final 10 games. Gunter's 7.5 sacks over the past two seasons is second on the Cardinals only to Pro Bowl outside linebacker Chandler Jones (32).

Gunter is the second Cardinals' free agent who is reportedly moving elsewhere at this point in the new league year. On Tuesday, former wide receiver Damiere Byrd reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.