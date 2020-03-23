Contract Details for Departed Cardinals Rodney Gunter and Pharoh Cooper

Contract figures continue to circulate for the large number of contracts agreed to in the last week, and si.com has obtained the breakdowns for two players that have departed the Arizona Cardinals as free agents: Defensive end Rodney Gunter and wide receiver/return specialist Pharoh Cooper.

Gunter agreed to terms on a three-year $18 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Cooper’s agreement is for one year and $1.21 million with the Carolina Panthers.

Included in Gunter’s contract is $11.15 million guaranteed: a $4.25 million signing bonus along with guaranteed base salaries of $2 million this year and $4.9 million in 2021.

There is a non-guaranteed $5.4 million base salary in 2022 as well as per-game roster bonuses totaling a maximum of $250,000 each season plus $350,000 workout bonuses in 2021 and 2022,

Cooper’s contract calls for a $910,000 minimum salary and a $300,000 signing bonus.