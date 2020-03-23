AllCardinals
Contract Details for Departed Cardinals Rodney Gunter and Pharoh Cooper

Howard Balzer

Contract figures continue to circulate for the large number of contracts agreed to in the last week, and si.com has obtained the breakdowns for two players that have departed the Arizona Cardinals as free agents: Defensive end Rodney Gunter and wide receiver/return specialist Pharoh Cooper.

Gunter agreed to terms on a three-year $18 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Cooper’s agreement is for one year and $1.21 million with the Carolina Panthers.

Included in Gunter’s contract is $11.15 million guaranteed: a $4.25 million signing bonus along with guaranteed base salaries of $2 million this year and $4.9 million in 2021.

There is a non-guaranteed $5.4 million base salary in 2022 as well as per-game roster bonuses totaling a maximum of $250,000 each season plus $350,000 workout bonuses in 2021 and 2022,

Cooper’s contract calls for a $910,000 minimum salary and a $300,000 signing bonus.

Cardinals Supply Defensive Line by Re-signing Jonathan Bullard

The Arizona Cardinals made a depth acquisition on Monday by re-signing defensive end Jonathan Bullard to a one-year deal.

Mason Kern

NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills Pens Letter to League Players and Agents

NFL players and agents received an update regarding the situation surrounding COVID-19.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Bring Back Brett Hundley to Back Up QB Kyler Murray

There will be consistency in the Arizona Cardinals quarterback room as the franchise announced they re-signed Brett Hundley on Sunday.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Re-sign S Chris Banjo

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back one of their top core special teams players from last season in safety Chris Banjo

Mason Kern

Cardinals 'Officially' Announce DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson Trade Contingent on Physical

The official Arizona Cardinals announcement of the David Johnson-DeAndre Hopkins trade with the Houston Texans is still pending physicals.

Howard Balzer

LB De'Vondre Campbell's Contract is Cap Friendly for the Cardinals in 2020

New Arizona Cardinals linebacker signee De'Vondre Campbell's contract details have come to light.

Howard Balzer

RB Kenyan Drake Signs Tender with Cardinals

Running back Kenyan Drake signed the tender offer he was extended by the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

Mason Kern

A Look at Where the Cardinals Pick in Each Round of the April NFL Draft

Evaluating the Arizona Cardinals slots in the 2020 NFL Draft

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Lose WR Pharoh Cooper to Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals lost wide receiver Pharoh Cooper to the Carolina Panthers in free agency on Friday

Mason Kern

Analyzing the Cardinals RB Corps Without David Johnson

After trading David Johnson to the Houston Texans, who do the Arizona Cardinals have in the stable to carry the load?

Mason Kern

