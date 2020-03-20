AllCardinals
Cardinals 'Officially' Announce DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson Trade Contingent on Physical

Howard Balzer

In these unprecedented times for the National Football League and, really, all sports, the Arizona Cardinals “officially” announced the agreement to acquire wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans, a trade that was widely reported Monday. The caveat to the announcement is that the transaction will not become truly official until Hopkins and running back David Johnson (sent from the Cardinals to the Texans) each pass physicals.

The NFL has restricted travel of players to league cities and has mandated that physicals be administered by neutral doctors in the city or a nearby location where a player lives.

Many trades and free-agent additions could be in limbo for an unknown period of time with the nation affected by COVID-19.

As part of the trade, the Cardinals will send the Texans a second-round pick in this year’s draft (40th overall) and a fourth-round pick in 2021. The Cardinals will receive a fourth-round selection from Houston, which is now known to be the 25th pick in the round (131 overall). Prior to the trade, the Texans had two fourth-round picks, so they will retain the fifth pick in the round (111 overall) they had previously acquired from the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the team website, "To have a young quarterback, a guy you're trying to build things around and bring in a piece like (Hopkins) is huge. Everything I have ever heard about the guy has been top-notch, his work ethic, his toughness. To add him to the roster, we couldn't be more pleased."

Quarterback Kyler Murray reacted to the acquisition in a text exchange he had with Kingsbury, "He's through the roof. He's excited, and he can't wait to get back and get things rolling," Kingsbury said.

Added team chairman and president Michael Bidwill, also to the website, "What we were able to do is add substantial talent and I'm really excited. We've really weaponized this offense of Kliff Kingsbury.

"I've loved DeAndre since he was at Clemson and followed him throughout his whole career. Obviously I've seen his career unfold in Houston, and to be able to have him as a teammate, it's going to be something special.

"But it's difficult to get too excited about anything with everything (going on) transpiring around us. You really see how unimportant sports is."

