Since the negotiating period to discuss potential free agents began nine days ago on March 16, nary a day has gone by in which the Arizona Cardinals were not involved in a transaction.

Wednesday was no different as the Cardinals hit on each of the free-agent categories: agreeing to terms with defensive end Trevon Coley, re-signing running back D.J. Foster and losing defensive end Zach Kerr to the Carolina Panthers. The agreements are for one year with Coley and Foster, while Kerr's is also believed to be a one-year agreement.

The 6-foot-2, 334-pound Kerr projects to be a defensive tackle for Carolina, which has added 11 players in the last week that ended the 2019 season on an NFL roster.

Kerr is the seventh departure from the Cardinals, but that has been offset by the addition of five players and the re-signing of nine.

The fifth also came Wednesday when the 6-foot-1, 310-pound Coley agreed to terms. He was a tackle with the Colts and played seven games in 2019, while being inactive for four and not playing in one in which he was active. He became a free agent last week when the Colts opted not to tender him as a restricted free agent. He will likely be an end with the Cardinals.

Coley was waived by the Cleveland Browns last year on Sept. 1 and was signed to the Baltimore Ravens practice squad two days later. He was signed by the Colts off the Ravens practice squad on Oct. 1.

In the seven games he was on the field, Coley played sparingly: 6.58 percent on defense (68 snaps) and 3.77 percent on special teams (16). He had six tackle (three solo) on defense.

Kerr was signed by the Cardinals on Oct. 2 of last season after being released by the Denver Broncos on Aug. 26.

He played 12 games while starting three and had 22 tackles (15 solo) to go with one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and one pass defensed.

Kerr played 28.95 percent of the defensive snaps (328) and 10.65 percent (49) on special teams.

The seven players that have left the roster in the last nine days totaled 93 games played and 43 starts in 2019.

Foster hasn’t been able to shake the injury bug with the Cardinals. An undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2016, he was signed by the Cardinals in Sept. 2017 from New England’s practice squad.

In 2018, he missed the entire season because of a torn ACL and MCL in his knee. Last season, he played in six games and was inactive for two before being placed on reserve/injured on Oct. 28 because of a hamstring injury.

His role has been on special teams where he played 120 snaps last season (26.09 percent) and played no snaps on offense. He had four special-teams tackles (two solo). That participation did earn him bonuses of $40,060.24 in the NFL’s performance-based pay program and $25,303.76 in the veteran performance-based program for a total of $65,364.

Foster was a star at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Ariz., where he established a state single-season record with 60 touchdowns during his senior season. He played college football at Arizona State.

Kerr’s departure and the re-signing of Foster leaves the Cardinals with eight unsigned unrestricted free agents: tight end Charles Clay, tackle Marcus Gilbert, defensive end Clinton McDonald, tackle Jordan Mills, linebacker Brooks Reed, defensive tackle Caraun Reid, center A.Q. Shipley and cornerback Brandon Williams.

They opened the league year with 20, including defensive back Josh Shaw, who has been suspended for the entire 2020 season.