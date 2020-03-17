K Zane Gonzalez, T Justin Murray Receive Tender Offers from Cardinals

In advance of the March 18 start of the league year, the Arizona Cardinals tendered one-year contract offers to restricted free-agent kicker Zane Gonzalez and exclusive-rights free-agent tackle Justin Murray.

Gonzalez was tendered at a level ($3.25 million) that would require a second-round pick as compensation if he presents an offer sheet that would not be matched. Restricted free agents are players with three accrued seasons. The deadline for offer sheets is April 17.

As for exclusive-rights free agents (players with less than three accrued seasons), once they are tendered, negotiations with other teams are not allowed. With two accrued seasons, Murray was tendered at the minimum salary of $750,000 under terms of the new CBA (collective bargaining agreement).

Gonzalez has connected on 86.4 percent (38-for-44) of his field-goal attempts in 21 games since being signed by the Cardinals on Nov. 26, 2018. Last season, after ranking fourth in the NFL in points (127) and field goals (31), he was an alternate for the Pro Bowl. Those figures are third-most in club history. In all 16 games in 2019, Gonzalez missed one extra point (34-for-35) and was 31-for-35 on field-goal attempts (88.6 percent), hitting both of his tries from 50 yards or more (50 and 54).

Murray moved into the starting lineup at right tackle in the 2019 season opener, just seven days after being claimed off waivers from the Oakland Raiders. He did not start in Weeks 3-4, but played, and was inactive in Weeks 9-10, thus starting 12 games total.

When asked how comfortable he is with the team’s right-tackle situation at the Scouting Combine last month, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters, “The way Justin Murray played took some pressure off of that (position). We really felt he did a great job and feel he will continue to get better. But we’re going to look at all our options.”