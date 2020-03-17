AllCardinals
K Zane Gonzalez, T Justin Murray Receive Tender Offers from Cardinals

Howard Balzer

In advance of the March 18 start of the league year, the Arizona Cardinals tendered one-year contract offers to restricted free-agent kicker Zane Gonzalez and exclusive-rights free-agent tackle Justin Murray.

Gonzalez was tendered at a level ($3.25 million) that would require a second-round pick as compensation if he presents an offer sheet that would not be matched. Restricted free agents are players with three accrued seasons. The deadline for offer sheets is April 17.

As for exclusive-rights free agents (players with less than three accrued seasons), once they are tendered, negotiations with other teams are not allowed. With two accrued seasons, Murray was tendered at the minimum salary of $750,000 under terms of the new CBA (collective bargaining agreement).

Gonzalez has connected on 86.4 percent (38-for-44) of his field-goal attempts in 21 games since being signed by the Cardinals on Nov. 26, 2018. Last season, after ranking fourth in the NFL in points (127) and field goals (31), he was an alternate for the Pro Bowl. Those figures are third-most in club history. In all 16 games in 2019, Gonzalez missed one extra point (34-for-35) and was 31-for-35 on field-goal attempts (88.6 percent), hitting both of his tries from 50 yards or more (50 and 54).

Murray moved into the starting lineup at right tackle in the 2019 season opener, just seven days after being claimed off waivers from the Oakland Raiders. He did not start in Weeks 3-4, but played, and was inactive in Weeks 9-10, thus starting 12 games total.

When asked how comfortable he is with the team’s right-tackle situation at the Scouting Combine last month, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters, “The way Justin Murray played took some pressure off of that (position). We really felt he did a great job and feel he will continue to get better. But we’re going to look at all our options.” 

Cardinals Trade RB David Johnson to Texans for WR DeAndre Hopkins

After transition tagging running back Kenyan Drake on Monday, the Arizona Cardinals traded David Johnson to the Houston Texans and acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Place Transition Tag on RB Kenyan Drake

The Arizona Cardinals will have the right of first refusal on any offer made to running back Kenyan Drake in free agency after placing the transition tag on him Monday

Howard Balzer

Cardinals TE Charles Clay Hitting Open Market as Veteran Asset

After a relatively productive 2019 season with the Arizona Cardinals, tight end Charles Clay is back in the unrestricted free-agent pool with years of experience and leadership to provide.

Mason Kern

ILB Joe Walker Elevates with Cardinals in Contract Year

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Joe Walker heavily increased his productivity in 2019 prior to the unrestricted free agency period that opens on March 18

Mason Kern

Cardinals Likely to Lose Running Back Kenyan Drake in Free Agency

After a breakout season with the Arizona Cardinals after being traded mid-year from the Miami Dolphins, running back Kenyan Drake is poised for a big contract.

Howard Balzer

Center A.Q. Shipley Hoping to Finish Career with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have to decide between re-signing consistent starting center A.Q. Shipley or transitioning to another option like Mason Cole

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Free Agency Preview

The Arizona Cardinals have multiple holes they need to fill on both sides of the ball in free agency to become more competitive and build around franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. There are also decisions to be made about their own free agents set to hit the unrestricted market.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Free-Agent DE Rodney Gunter Aiming to Turn Risk into Reward

The Arizona Cardinals are in need of quality rotational depth along their defensive line and end Rodney Gunter fits the ideal mold as a valuable piece that may be added for a relatively decent price.

Mason Kern

Coronavirus Concerns Cause Cardinals to Close Offices

The Arizona Cardinals took preventative measures on Friday in relation to COVID-19 concerns, closing their offices and suspending non-essential travel

Mason Kern

Film Breakdown: Left Tackle D.J. Humphries

The strengths and weaknesses of Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries are analyzed and what the franchise is getting out of their newly inked $44 million man.

Howard Balzer

