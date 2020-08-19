SI.com
Cardinals Scanning Market for Available Cornerbacks

Howard Balzer

Surely, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim’s phone was ringing off the hook Monday when word spread that cornerback Robert Alford was likely lost for the season with a torn pectoral muscle suffered in practice Sunday.

Those calling would be agents of numerous unsigned cornerbacks, many of whom have been looking for work the entire offseason.

The Cardinals did report a tryout with one cornerback Tuesday, B.W. Webb, who started 12 games for the Bengals last season with eight at cornerback and four at nickel back. He was released by Cincinnati on March 18, the first day of the league year, and hasn’t been with any team since then.

After Cardinals practice Tuesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked about the team possibly signing a cornerback. He said, “That's something we're always looking at to bring in different talent, take a look and see if we feel like it's an upgrade with what we have. We like some of (our) young players, but we'll continue to see what's out there. Particularly now if depth becomes an issue.”

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Webb, who turned 30 in May, entered the league with Dallas as a fourth-round pick in 2013 and has played 80 games with 35 starts for six teams: Dallas; Pittsburgh; Tennessee; New Orleans; the N.Y. Giants; and Cincinnati. He has never spent two seasons with the same team.

There is an interesting group of corners that remain on the open market, led by Logan Ryan (turned 29 in February), who started 16 games for the Titans last season and Brandon Carr (turned 34 in May), who did the same with Baltimore in 2019. Ryan was seeking $10 million on a one-year deal, which resulted in no teams lining up at his door.

Others (with their 2019 games noted) include:

Morris Claiborne (turned 30 in February): Played eight games with one start for Kansas City.

Ross Cockrell (turned 30 Aug. 6): Played 14 games with 11 starts for Carolina.

Trumaine Johnson (turned 30 in January): Played seven games with five starts for the N.Y. Jets; ended the season on reserve/injured.

Dre Kirkpatrick (will be 31 in October): Played six games, all starts, with Cincinnati and ended the season on reserve/injured.

Darryl Roberts (will be 30 in November): Played 13 games with 10 starts for the N.Y. Jets.

Tramon Williams (turned 37 in March): Played 16 games with seven starts for the Packers. Williams played 13 games with nine starts for the Cardinals in 2017.

