Free-Agent Wide Receivers the Cardinals Could Pursue

The Arizona Cardinals will look to improve the receivers room this offseason.

Wide receiver is a position group, among several, that the Arizona Cardinals are looking to upgrade this offseason. Whether that comes via the draft starting on April 29 or in free agency beginning next week depends on several factors like the salary cap, the market and the the franchise tag.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury also noted last week that the he believes the incoming rookie class is deep at receiver.

Still, there are a lot of high-quality targets hitting the market, barring the tag. Sports Illustrated ranked 18 receivers among the top-100 free agents, which includes Larry Fitzgerald should he decide to keep playing.

Allen Robinson II, Kenny Golladay and Chris Godwin are in the top 10, but NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport stated that he expects Golladay to be tagged and Godwin is likely to return to Tampa Bay in some fashion.

If the top-tier receivers don’t hit the market, the Cardinals still have options to work with.

Still Top-20

The Cardinals could continue to draw in former Houston Texans with Will Fuller V, SI's WR5 for this class of free agents. He lined up with Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins from 2016-2019 in Houston.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Houston does not plan to tag Fuller after a season in which he gained 879 receiving yards in 11 games, before getting suspended for breaking the league's PED policy.

He's been one of the league's premier deep threats with the most catches and yards on go-routes since the start of 2019, per Pro Football Focus.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is the WR4.

He commented "now let's talk" on a post regarding quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's return to the Steelers, but a Steelers.com article wrote that he is "unlikely" to accept what the "cap-strapped" team can offer. If Smith-Schuster is on the move, Arizona is a strong football fit.

He's a possession receiver who can line up in the slot. He slides in with Hopkins on one side and Christian Kirk on the other. He's been a dynamic No. 2 guy before when Antonio Brown was with the Steelers in 2018.

The Next Best

If those two prove to be too expensive or decide to play elsewhere, the next tier still provides upside.

The wide receivers from 6-12 include T.Y. Hilton, Brown, Marvin Jones Jr., Corey Davis, Curtis Samuel, Sammy Watkins and A.J. Green.

The youngest are Davis and Samuel at 24 and 26, respectively.

Davis broke out last year after struggling over his first three seasons. The Tennessee Titans did not pick up his fifth-year option heading into 2020, similar to the Cardinals situation with edge rusher Haason Reddick.

Davis lines up on the outside, and is a big target at 6-foot-3. His catch rate went up from 58 percent in 2018 to 71 last season, and he is tied for second in the NFL for highest contested catch rate over the last two seasons, per PFF.

Quarterback Kyler Murray would have multiple guys who can go up and make catches in traffic.

Samuel has also seen growth over the past couple of seasons, with 2020 being his most productive campaign.

He is very quick, and has lined up on the outside as a deep threat or in the slot in Carolina. He also carried the ball 41 times for 200 yards last year. His versatility could be intriguing for Arizona's up-tempo offense.

Jones has been a steady presence throughout his career. Last year, he caught 76 passes for 978 yards in Detroit, lining up on the outside and in the slot.

Hilton has also been a consistent player for nearly a decade, and he led the league in receiving yards in 2016. But, he missed six games in 2019 and his numbers took a dip last year.

He is 31, but still led the playoff-bound Indianapolis Colts in receiving yards and touchdowns last year.

The new league year and therefore free agency starts on March 17 at 1 p.m. Arizona time, but agreements will likely start being announced when the legal negotiating period opens March 15.