Chase Edmonds Ready for New Beginning with New Number

The Cardinals ball-carrier looks to step into the lead role this season with a fresh mentality.

Numerology has been studied by mankind since the early days of civilization. Societies such as the Aztec, Greek and Chinese dynasties placed emphasis on numbers with events, and that practice extends even to the modern era.

For Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds, the number change from 29 to 2 holds a special meaning.

"So for me, it was just more of a personal thing. I felt like (during) my first three years, I was always just the backup guy. I wanted to get back to my roots. So at Fordham, I was always called 'deuce.' I was No. 22 there," said Edmonds.

"Deionte Thompson was (already) 22, so I didn't want to ask him for the number. I just felt like I can go to 2; it was something for me where it's starting new beginnings and I've got a great opportunity ahead of me. I want to capitalize on it."

Edmonds appears to finally have his chance to feature more prominently in the offense this season after spending time behind David Johnson and Kenyan Drake during his first few years in the league.

Edmonds won't be featured alone, however, as newly signed running back James Conner looks to also have an impact. Edmonds spoke on what the two bring together as a tandem.

"I think me and James are very complementary of each other in terms of what each of us does uniquely well. I think once we put it all together, it's going to be a great formation, great backfield for us," said Edmonds.

"Obviously James, being a bigger back, (we can use him) when we have those four-minute situations, short-yardage, goal-line situations, third-and-ones. I felt like last year, as an offense I think we struggled one third-and-ones and third-and-shorts. James is going to do a great job with me coming out of the backfield when there's two-minute situations (and creating) mismatches on linebackers."

When asked about conversations he had in the offseason focused around him being a No. 1 back, Edmonds remained adamant that he embraced a team-style of football.

"We had conversations. I'm not going to go into what those conversations were. But I've always respected the game of football and the team mentality of it," said Edmonds.

"One thing about me personally is whatever my role is on this team, I'm going to excel in my role to the best of my ability. I feel like every time I go in, I feel there's not another man hungrier for greatness than I am. And that's just the mentality I've always had growing up. I feel like that's the mentality every man in the locker room has to have if we want to be accountable and really do what we want to do this year."

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury shared the same feelings in his press conference Wednesday, applauding Edmonds for being called upon during the offseason.

"He (Edmonds) worked really hard this offseason. We asked him to put on a little bit more (weight) to try and be the guy. He's answered the bell so far," said Kingsbury.

For Edmonds, the focus remains on improving whenever possible, which happens to be on a daily basis for him.

"I just focus on every single day (and) finding something that I can become better at," said Edmonds. "Whether it's pass-pro, whether it's my routes, whether it's ball security, anything like that. If I can become 1% better every single day and we can get every single man in that locker room to become 1% better every single day, we'll be alright."