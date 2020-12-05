SI.com
Blackson Added to Friday Injury Report With Illness

Howard Balzer

It’s not COVID-19, but Cardinals defensive tackle Angelo Blackson ended up on the injury report Friday with an illness and did not practice.

In past years, when players showed up on the injury report at this time of year with an illness, hardly anyone batted an eye. Not so in this pandemic-affected season.

The Cardinals have had players miss work in recent weeks with illnesses that weren’t COVID-related. Blackson’s comes at the worst part of the week with the game approaching Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. As such, he is listed as questionable.

Safety Jalen Thompson, who did not practice all week because of an ankle injury, was declared out, while safety Charles Washington (groin) is questionable after not practicing Wednesday and being limited Thursday and Friday.

Rookie efensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf), who was activated from his designated for return status on reserve/injured this week, was limited each of the team's three practice days and is also questionable.

All other players that were listed the previous two days are available Sunday and practiced fully on Friday. Those that had full participation for the first time Friday were defensive tackle Zach Allen (ankle), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (ankle/knee) and left guard Justin Pugh (ankle). Pugh did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday.

Quarterback Kyler Murray (right shoulder), tight end Dan Arnold (knee) and linebacker Tanner Vallejo (concussion) had full participation Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday.

For the Rams, linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) is out, while nose tackle Sebastian Day-Joseph (hip) and center Brian Allen (knee) are both questionable. Joseph-Day was limited Friday, while Allen practiced in full.

