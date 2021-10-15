Friday Injury Report: Marco Wilson, Jordan Hicks, Byron Murphy Jr. Questionable

The Cardinals have a handful of key players that will be game-day decisions in Cleveland.

After two days of practice and injury reports, game statuses were made available for the Arizona Cardinals' Week 6 road trip to Cleveland.

Center Rodney Hudson (ribs/shoulder) and linebacker Tanner Vallejo (hand) are out, while the Cardinals have five players listed as questionable:

It's good news that Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were full participants on Friday following limited or no action on Thursday, although both were fully expected to play this week.

"He looked good. He's a guy who is going to be ready to go on Sundays, you know that. But he had good juice, good energy and definitely (is) trending the right way," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said about Hopkins.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks (toe) also saw his first taste of action after missing Wednesday and Thursday, a slight trend in the right direction for a player who has played in no less than 97% of snaps each game this season.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs) played last Sunday and has practiced in some capacity all week. Cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson were both limited for a second straight day, also carrying a questionable status into Cleveland.

For the Browns, the team has officially ruled out running back Nick Chubb (calf) for Sunday along with linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen).

Chubb, currently averaging 5.8 yards per carry with four scores, didn't practice all week. Smith had played in all five games for Cleveland, starting three and accruing 20 tackles and one interception during that span.

The Browns have 10 players listed as questionable heading into Sunday:

DE Jadeveon Clowney (knee/elbow)

RT Jack Conklin (knee)

DE Myles Garrett (knee/ankle)

CB A.J. Green (shoulder/knee)

RB Kareem Hunt (wrist/knee)

DE Takkarist McKinley (knee/ankle)

CB Greg Newsome (calf)

C JC Tretter (knee)

CB Denzel Ward (neck)

LT Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle)

Full Browns injury report:

Running back Kareem Hunt, expected to shoulder the workload in Chubb's absence, was limited in practice on Friday following two non-participation days. Center JC Tretter joins Hunt in the same category.

Cleveland also designated receiver Jarvis Landry to return from injured reserve after being placed on the list Sept. 21. Landry is eligible to play vs. Arizona if the Browns choose to activate him.