Friday Notebook: A Chandler Jones Scare, Cardinals Worst Draft Pick and More

The Arizona Cardinals are less than three weeks away from the start of training camp.

It's July 9, just 18 days until training camp begins for the Cardinals and the vast majority of the NFL. With the down time, some players have been off the map, others have been working hard (like rookie cornerback Tay Gowan) and others maybe enjoying some music.

Chandler Jones

Jones did not report to Arizona's OTAs or minicamp. He is entering the final year of his contract, and the absence is likely related to extension talks. On Wednesday, he simply tweeted this:

A Phoenix Suns Eric Bledsoe moment?

Running back Chase Edmonds decided to cool the tension:

These are song lyrics from "No More Parties" by Coi Leray. That is unless Edmonds came in for the save.

Jones posted a more typical "We workin'" tweet on Thursday.

Rodgers off the schedule?

The turmoil between reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a new development during The Match, a celebrity golf event in which Rodgers paired up with golfer Bryson DeChambeau to face off against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

Rodgers and DeChambeau won, but that did not catch the attention of NFL outlets quite like Rodgers' comments while driving a golf cart. When asked by multiple TNT broadcasters whether he will be suiting up for the Packers this season, he repeated, "I don't know. We'll see."

Rodgers did not report to OTAs or minicamp.

Why this is relevant to the Cardinals, aside from how it affects another NFC team, is that the Packers visit the Valley on Oct. 28. Will Arizona face Rodgers? Jordan Love? A wild card?

No opt-outs

Last year, 69 players opted out of the NFL season due to the risks that came with playing during the height of the pandemic in America. For the 2021 campaign, no one has used their high-risk or voluntary opt-out option, and the deadline passed last Friday.

Former Cardinals right tackle Marcus Gilbert was the sole opt-out on the team last season and he has subsequently retried.

Vaccination update:

Worst Pick

Pro Football Focus devised a list of the worst draft selections each franchise made since 2006. The Cardinals present a lot of options. PFF went with 2018 pick quarterback Josh Rosen.

The explanation:

"While it wasn’t a completely wasted pick, as they got a second-rounder in 2019 by trading him to the Miami Dolphins, the talent-evaluation side of the pick was about as off as it gets when it comes to a first-round quarterback. Rosen earned a 49.1 PFF grade as a rookie and 46.0 grade in only three starts with the Dolphins before he was benched, and he hasn’t even been able to hold a roster spot since."

The Cardinals used that acquired second-round pick on wide receiver Andy Isabella, who has yet to break into a large role.

Rosen was thrown into the fire in Week 3 of his rookie season. Injuries decimated his offensive line and the run game halted. Rosen struggled mightily and the Cardinals finished with the worst record in the league. The silver lining: being able to draft Kyler Murray the following offseason.

Rosen is now a backup with the San Francisco 49ers, battling for a roster spot.

PFF previously named safety Tyrann Mathieu as the Cardinals best value draft pick since 2006.

Many Cardinals fans might have cast their vote for defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, a first-round pick in 2016.

Harry Situation

N'Keal Harry once dazzled at Sun Devil Stadium for Arizona State University.

He is third in school history in catches and receiving yards while only playing three seasons. Had he returned for Year 4, he likely would have broken both records.

His time in the pros as a New England Patriot thus far has not gone as smoothly. The 2019 first-rounder has struggled to get separation against NFL corners and stay on the field consistently, playing just 21 games in two years.

His agent, Jamal Tooson, publicized that Harry formally requested a trade out of New England this week.

The Cardinals have given several former Sun Devils second chances in recent years. They took on kicker Zane Gonzalez after Cleveland released him in 2018, signed running back D.J. Foster from the Patriots practice squad and gave offensive lineman Sam Jones a look last training camp.

The trick with Harry, 23 and a native of Chandler, is that he cannot simply be signed and given a shot. He has two years left on his rookie deal with base salaries of $1,413,032 and $1,872,047.

Harry can be an intriguing prospect for Arizona as a big-bodied target who could help in the intermediate passing game. He could benefit from lining up alongside DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and A.J. Green as opposed to being a top-two option. The Patriots asking price is key, as well as the status of Larry Fitzgerald, who still has not disclosed intentions of playing or retiring. In addition, the Cardinals selected wide receiver Rondale Moore in the second round of this year's draft.