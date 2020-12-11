It was another week where Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins didn't do a lot of work on the practice field. That has been the case for most of 2020, beginning in August's training camp.

Hopkins finds a way to play every week, which is the positive. He previously said one of the only ways he would not participate in a game is if "I just got one leg or something." The downside is that he and quarterback Kyler Murray haven’t had a lot of time together at practice for more than four months.

This week, Hopkins had his usual veteran’s day off Wednesday before being listed with a neck and back issue Thursday, which held him out of practice. Friday, Hopkins was limited and is listed as questionable, which is only done in the unlikely event he doesn’t play.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday, “He was full-go today (even though he was officially limited). Just some soreness, lingering soreness and that was it, so he'll be ready to roll.”

There were also more surprises on the Friday injury report, similar to Thursday when inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons (neck/back) and running back Kenyan Drake (hip) were added after not being listed Wednesday. Simmons did not practice Thursday and was limited Friday, while Drake was limited both days. Each were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Simmons “just had some soreness we're working through.”

Simmons might have to be a major factor in the game with position-mate De’Vondre Campbell questionable because of an ankle injury that has kept him out of practice all week. Kingsbury said, “It'll be a game-time decision. He hasn't done a whole lot this week. We'll see how he feels on Sunday.”

"Hasn't done a whole lot" is actually none at all, as Campbell didn’t practice during any of Wednesday-Friday's sessions.

The additions to the report Friday were right tackle Kelvin Beachum and kicker Zane Gonzalez, both with back injuries. Each were limited in practice and are questionable for Sunday.

Declared out for Sunday were safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) and cornerback Johnathan Joseph (neck).

Listed with status reports and with full participation Friday were defensive linemen Domata Peko Sr. (knee), Leki Fotu (hip/ankle) and Rashard Lawrence (calf) and safety Charles Washington (groin).

Peko did not practice Wednesday and fully participated Thursday, Fotu was limited Wednesday and fully participated Thursday, Lawrence was limited both Wednesday and Thursday and Washington did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday.

Most notably for the Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring) fully practiced Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday and is listed as questionable. Linebacker Blake Martinez did not practice Friday after not working Wednesday and being limited Thursday. He is also questionable.

Defensive back Madre Harper (knee) is out, while defensive back Darnay Holmes (knee) and tackle Matt peart (ankle) are questionable.