'Funniest Thing Ever:' Humphries Relishing Viral Hail Mary Reaction

Over the years, Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries has developed a reputation as a boisterous personality. Since the beginning of his career with the franchise in 2016, he went through the "knee-deep" phase given to him by former head coach Bruce Arians, to "Captain" in 2020 thanks to his leadership status on the team.

Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, Humphries went viral again — just not for a play he made or a title earned. This time, it was a simple reaction shot the game broadcast captured that has since been publicized across social media platforms and shared worldwide. It came following the game-winning, 43-yard Hail Mary reception between quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, which has been dubbed by many as "Hail Murray."

How did he react to finding his reaction on the internet?

"It was hilarious," Humphries said Monday. "I thought it was the funniest thing ever. That's funny to me. I didn't think that the camera would even see me making that face on the field, but the fact that they saw it, that was hilarious to me. I got a good kick out of that.

"That's a positive one. I was making that face with a win. I like that being a gif. I literally, I just wiped that look off my face this morning, actually. When I woke up and realized it wasn't an actual dream. I didn't dream that. I just got that look off my face."

While it may have been a surprise to see himself gaining online popularity for a play he predominantly was not involved in after the initial snap, others on the team were not astonished that Humphries was the character to go viral from the situation.

"I saw the reaction," Murray said Tuesday. "I feel like it's fitting that it was him just because, if you know him, he's a big, goofy dude. Real funny. It's fitting that it's him. He's probably a meme now for years to come."

Humphries said the emotional roller coaster he went through amid the entire sequence led to his apparent bewilderment. There were plenty of factors that could — and probably should — have gone wrong that did not.

"I fell in the middle of the play," Humphries said. "I fall and I lose the edge. I'm thinking, 'He's going to give.' It goes from, 'Oh my God, I'm going to give up a sack,' to 'oh I forced an interception,' to 'oh my goodness, it's a touchdown. We just won. The game is over.' There was a lot of emotions in literally probably three seconds of each other."

With Murray scrambling to his left, making several Bills defenders miss along the way, Humphries said he had just enough time to see Murray throw the ball toward the end zone. Yet, when he looked where he believed the intended target was, there were no Cardinals players to be found — in his eyes.

That immediately changed when he recognized wide receiver Andy Isabella celebrating in the end zone and the sideline erupting in excitement. A moment of frustration at the initial thought of losing the game and dropping to 5-4 — he said he threw his helmet on the ground — converted instantaneously to the elation of the realization the Cardinals had the opposite result.

"When I looked down, I only saw white jerseys," Humphries said. "When I finally looked down, I realized that Kyler threw the ball and I looked down the field, all I saw was white jerseys. So I was like — the first thing I thought — 'This is going to be an interception.' Just because I didn't even see [Hopkins] at all. I didn't see a red jersey over there at all. And then I saw Andy running over there, punching DHop on the ground at the end and I was like, 'Oh my goodness.' I threw my helmet, I thought the game was over. I didn't know that we still had two seconds on the clock. And I snatched my helmet off and flung it off my (head). Luckily (outside linebacker) Markus Golden found it and brought it to me, but I was in complete amazement."

That moment was critical, considering there were still two seconds on the game clock and Arizona was forced to make a decision regarding the extra point and kickoff.

"Honestly, when I turned around after the play and I realized that it was over and that we actually had caught the ball, I thought the game was over," Humphries said. "And so, in the middle of everyone being excited, everyone that's aware of the situation is telling us, 'There's still two seconds left on the clock, we have to go out here and do something else. Either kick or run a play, whatever we're going to do.' We wound up taking a knee. Also in this moment of looking crazy, I'm thinking, 'Where is my helmet? I don't have my helmet. We have to go back on the field and I don't have my helmet.' And then Markus comes out of nowhere with my helmet, so it was perfect."

The game-winner was the first of its type for several Cardinals players, they said. For Murray, it was the only time he said he has ever completed a Hail Mary. Now, the play lives in grandeur with a new nickname, the Hail Murray. What is his take on the moniker?

"The Hail Murray deal, that's just a coincidence," Murray said. "I don't know. I've never thrown that. That's never happened to me before, so the fact that it happened, it just fits the name, I guess."

The on-field perspective of what many consider to be the play of the year to this point in the 2020 season varied. Each player has his own unique take. Even Murray did not see it unfold with his own eyes after the ball left his fingers.

"I thought it was funny that Kyler being 5-foot-9 couldn't see over anybody to see what was going on in the end zone," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. "He had to look back at the big screen to see if we caught it or not. That takes a very heady, very competent athlete to throw that Hail Mary and then immediately turn and look backwards."

Added Murray: "Initially, I didn't remember what had happened just because it happened so fast, but I saw a video yesterday and apparently I guess I did watch it through the big screen."

From the sideline, there are more nuances. Most Cardinals defenders were likely reminiscing on the failed drive that led the Bills to convert a 21-yard touchdown from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds remaining to take a 30-26 lead. In all likelihood, that was the dagger — until it was not.

"The whole play was crazy," Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick said. "I'm sitting down and I'm watching the Jumbotron and I'm watching Kyler at first. He has the ball in his hand, I'm watching Kyler and I see him running around, running around, somebody was near him and he escaped. Knowing he was going to escape, I'm looking and I'm like, 'Hold on, we might got a chance.' And I start getting up out of my seat and I'm still watching the Jumbotron and next thing you know I see Kyler just fling it in the air.

"Immediately as I seen him throw ball, I look on the field, I run and get a better look and next thing you know you see [Hopkins] go up, three defenders around him and he comes down with the ball. I was in awe. I've never in my life been in person and seen somebody catch a Hail Mary pass — and not with three defenders on him like that. It was crazy, it was mind blowing and I was glad to be there to see it for myself."

In one play, the Cardinals saved a potential two-game skid and claimed a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West. That is all it takes. Football, as they say, is a game of inches. In this case, one play drastically altered the trajectory of an overall positive season.

"I've been in more situations where I see those plays go the other way, or go the positive way for the other team," Humphries said. "And that's the only time I've ever seen it not be luck. [Hopkins] went up and took that ball out of the air and grabbed it and brought it down and scored that touchdown. It wasn't a, 'I fall and cradle the ball.' It wasn't one of those, 'He tipped it and I caught it.' It was, 'These three guys are around me. I want the ball more and I'm going to go get it.' That's the only way I can describe what I see when I see the photo of his hands on the ball and all three of those guys with one of their hands on the ball and he comes down with the touchdown. That's what that equals to me: 'I'm going to score on this play.' Big-time players make big-time plays."