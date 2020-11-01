SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Games to Watch During Cardinals Bye

Alex Weiner

The Arizona Cardinals entered their Week 8 bye at 5-2, tied for second place  in the loaded NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams. Their three-game win streak entering the break was capped off by a prime-time overtime victory against the previously undefeated Seattle Seahawks. 

"It definitely makes us feel good," safety Budda Baker said after the win. "Definitely it is a great feeling, happy, excited. And now it's time to rest and get that going after this next week."

If the season ended after Week 7, the Cardinals would have a playoff spot. 

While Arizona is taking the week off, other teams in the hunt for a postseason spot are battling on Sunday. Here are three games that affect where the Cardinals stand heading into Week 9. 

Rams @ Dolphins

This is a game to keep an eye on for multiple reasons. 

The Rams can retake sole possession of second place in the division, or even jump the Seahawks for first, with a win. 

The Cardinals still have two games this season against Los Angeles, though. These two face off on the last day of the regular season which has potential to be a playoff-like game.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals face Miami coming out of the bye week. Rookie and former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is making his first NFL start on Sunday. This week will provide his only pro tape, minus two passes last week, for the Cardinals to analyze.

game time 11 a.m. MST. 

49ers @ Seahawks 

With a 49ers win, all four NFC West teams would have five or more wins in eight weeks of play. No other division in the NFL has that possibility. Its 19 wins are already the most in football. If the Rams also lose, then all four teams would be tied in the win column. 

However, if Seattle losses, the Cardinals could end the day tied for first place in the division, should the Dolphins take care of L.A. Technically, the Cardinals would be in first place by virtue of their win over Seattle.

A Seahawks win would push San Francisco back to 4-4 and create some separation between them and Arizona.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals have played two division games so far, so there is a lot of football left for the standings to shift. But, heading into the second half of the season tied for the division lead, could be a confidence boost for a team that has not been in this situation for five years. 

Saints @ Bears

New Orleans and Chicago are both above .500 and in second place in their divisions. That makes them direct threats to Arizona in a potential wild-card race. 

The Bears are 5-2 and New Orleans is 4-2. It may be only the halfway point of the season, but these teams could be prime non-division contenders with the Cardinals down the road unless Arizona takes the NFC West crown. 

Honorable Mention:

Patriots @ Bills

This game includes two of the Cardinals' next four opponents. Arizona hosts Buffalo in Week 10, then travels to New England in Week 12. 

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Cardinals Signing CB De'Vante Bausby to 53-Man Roster

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another defensive back to the roster, as they are expected to sign cornerback De'Vante Bausby to the active roster.

Mason Kern

NFL HBomb Week 8: Vikings a Popular Pick

NFL HBomb: With injuries in the secondary, interception-prone Kirk Cousins at QB, three panelists like the Vikings to cover against Aaron Rodgers-led Packers.

Howard Balzer

Live Blog: Cardinals-Seahawks Updates

Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Officially Sign Cornerback De'Vante Bausby

Arizona Cardinals add depth to cornerbacks room with signing of former Denver Bronco De'Vante Bausby.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Report Three Linebacker Tryouts Thursday

The Arizona Cardinals are exploring linebacker depth options, reporting tryouts with Stephone Anthony, Terrance Smith and Corey Nelson Thursday.

Mason Kern

Who Are the Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Rivals?

The Cardinals have several rivalries with other teams in the NFL. Their main rivals include the Seahawks, 49ers, Bears, Eagles, Panthers and Cowboys.

Andrew Harner

Cardinals Allowed to Host 4,200 Fans at Next Two Home Games

The Arizona Cardinals are raising the amount of fans allowed at home games from 1,200 to 4,200 after approval from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Alex Weiner

Budda Baker Wins October NFC Defensive Player of the Month Award

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker played just three games in October and made them count with 31 tackles and two interceptions.

Alex Weiner

Best Wide Receivers in Arizona Cardinals History

The Cardinals have had plenty of explosive offensive players in its 100-year history, and this article will count down the franchise's 10 best wide receivers of all time.

Andrew Harner

Big Defensive Plays Coming from Surprising Places

Arizona Cardinals backup linebackers Dennis Gardeck, Tanner Vallejo, Isaiah Simmons, safety Deionte Thompson prove they can be game-changers.

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka