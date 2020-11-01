The Arizona Cardinals entered their Week 8 bye at 5-2, tied for second place in the loaded NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams. Their three-game win streak entering the break was capped off by a prime-time overtime victory against the previously undefeated Seattle Seahawks.

"It definitely makes us feel good," safety Budda Baker said after the win. "Definitely it is a great feeling, happy, excited. And now it's time to rest and get that going after this next week."

If the season ended after Week 7, the Cardinals would have a playoff spot.

While Arizona is taking the week off, other teams in the hunt for a postseason spot are battling on Sunday. Here are three games that affect where the Cardinals stand heading into Week 9.

Rams @ Dolphins

This is a game to keep an eye on for multiple reasons.

The Rams can retake sole possession of second place in the division, or even jump the Seahawks for first, with a win.

The Cardinals still have two games this season against Los Angeles, though. These two face off on the last day of the regular season which has potential to be a playoff-like game.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals face Miami coming out of the bye week. Rookie and former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is making his first NFL start on Sunday. This week will provide his only pro tape, minus two passes last week, for the Cardinals to analyze.

game time 11 a.m. MST.

49ers @ Seahawks

With a 49ers win, all four NFC West teams would have five or more wins in eight weeks of play. No other division in the NFL has that possibility. Its 19 wins are already the most in football. If the Rams also lose, then all four teams would be tied in the win column.

However, if Seattle losses, the Cardinals could end the day tied for first place in the division, should the Dolphins take care of L.A. Technically, the Cardinals would be in first place by virtue of their win over Seattle.

A Seahawks win would push San Francisco back to 4-4 and create some separation between them and Arizona.

The Cardinals have played two division games so far, so there is a lot of football left for the standings to shift. But, heading into the second half of the season tied for the division lead, could be a confidence boost for a team that has not been in this situation for five years.

Saints @ Bears

New Orleans and Chicago are both above .500 and in second place in their divisions. That makes them direct threats to Arizona in a potential wild-card race.

The Bears are 5-2 and New Orleans is 4-2. It may be only the halfway point of the season, but these teams could be prime non-division contenders with the Cardinals down the road unless Arizona takes the NFC West crown.

Honorable Mention:

Patriots @ Bills

This game includes two of the Cardinals' next four opponents. Arizona hosts Buffalo in Week 10, then travels to New England in Week 12.