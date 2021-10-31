Games to Monitor with Cardinals Off Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals don't play on Sunday after Thursday Night Football, but there are still relevant games to keep track of.

For the first time this season, the Arizona Cardinals won’t take the field on a Sunday.

They will have the weekend off to recover from playing two games in five days.

The Cardinals were bandaged up after 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed significant snaps, linebacker Zaven Collins did not play after halftime and quarterback Kyler Murray limped off the field after the final whistle. He was seen leaving State Farm Stadium with a boot on his left foot.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury pointed to this weekend as recovery time.

Even without the Cardinals on, there are still relevant games to their season to be played Sunday.

49ers at Bears

The 49ers are Arizona’s next matchup in Week 9. Arizona travels to Santa Clara for the first time since the season opener in 2020.

The 49ers have stumbled to four straight losses after beginning the season 2-0.

They pushed Arizona in a Week-5 loss, but could look differently next week if Jimmy Garoppolo remains at quarterback instead of Trey Lance.

Panthers at Falcons

The Panthers are Arizona’s next home opponent in Week 10.

This Week-8 game won’t likely mean much to the Cardinals when it comes to post-season possibilities, but it’s a way to do some early scouting.

The Panthers had a pleasantly surprising start at 3-0. They have lost four straight games since.

Rams at Texans

The Rams’ only stumble this season was in a Week-4 loss to the Cardinals.

They are 6-1 and could tie Arizona in the standings with a win over the struggling Texans, although the Cardinals own the tie-breaker at least until the teams play again on Monday, Dec. 13.

Buccaneers at Saints

This is a battle between two teams currently in the NFC playoff picture. The Buccaneers have only one loss while New Orleans is 4-2.

Tampa Bay is the only NFC team with a higher chance to win the Super Bowl than Arizona in the NFC, according to Football Outsiders.

Cowboys at Vikings (Sunday night)

Dallas enters the game with one loss, which makes them another team to keep an eye on when it comes to seedings in the NFC playoff picture. There remain questions whether Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (calf) will play.

This game could have future implications since the Cardinals already beat the Vikings. Common opponents are a tie-breaker, and this game could matter even if not for a while.