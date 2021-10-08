Arizona Cardinals Max Garcia Perseveres and Starts Again

Cardinals guard Max Garcia was an every-day starter before suffering a devastating injury in 2018. Last week, he got his next chance.

Max Garcia did not know whether his NFL career would continue after the 2020 season concluded.

The versatile offensive lineman was a backup for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and 2020 after suffering a career-altering torn ACL in 2018.

Before that, he was an every-day starting left guard for the Denver Broncos. However, a slip during a rainy day at practice changed everything.

Early into this past offseason, Garcia came down with COVID-19, and he was feeling unmotivated to continue playing.

"I talked to a lot of my friends about it and they were just like, 'Man, if that's what you feel, you do that,'" Garcia said. "I set a goal. I was like, 'Man, if I could at least play six years in the league, let me do that.' At that time, I was six years in."

But, Garcia had loved the game since he was seven years old, too much to not give it another shot.

He signed a one-year deal to remain with Arizona in March, and once he saw his teammates again, his attitude changed.

"I had a new mindset when we came back for OTAs," Garcia said. "I was here most of the time, and I was training with Josh Miles and Josh Jones and I was just like, 'Man these young guys, they look up to me.' I can continue to be a positive influence, I can still have an impact."

During the summer, Garcia would ask young linemen like Jones and Miles to work out. Even with the climbing temperatures, they agreed. They wanted to learn from him.

It was a revelation for Garcia, that even if he was not the starter like he was in Denver, he still had a critical part to play.

"I could still motivate, I could still coach and I would still be enthusiastic," Garcia said. "Show people that you can love the game even if you're not a star player."

Garcia made the Cardinals active roster and continued to work at guard and center.

Arizona Cardinals

That perseverance paid off when his number was called in Week 3.

With multiple injuries suffered along the offensive line, Garcia stepped in to play 61% of Arizona's offensive snaps against the Jaguars, his most since the injury.

"He's as reliable as it gets," left guard Justin Pugh said. "He does a good job filling in anywhere he's been asked to . . . He's got a lot of experience."

His coaches liked what they saw, and they decided to start Garcia in Week 4 while right tackle Kelvin Beachum and guard Justin Murray were still out with injuries.

Garcia's patience paid off.

"That was that was such a blessing to watch him play," Cardinals defensive coordinator and Garcia's head coach in Denver Vance Joseph said Thursday. "To watch him go back out and start and play a full game and help us win was really fun to watch."

Garcia played 97% of Arizona's offensive snaps, and the team came away with a huge 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The only two snaps he missed were kneeldowns to end the game.

"Last week was that next step I was looking to take ever since my injury," Garcia said. "When you have an injury like that, an ACL, you always want to know, 'Can I sustain, did I do enough to be back?'"

If the Cardinals' line gets healthier, Garcia may see his role revert to being a backup and on special teams.

But, the veteran understands that he means much more to the Cardinals, especially to his teammates.