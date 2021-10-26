Arizona Cardinals Injury Report; Packers Lazard COVID List

The Cardinals injury report was largely unchanged from Monday, while the Packers suffered another loss to the receiver corps with Allen Lazard placed on the COVID list.

In this short week between Sunday’s game and the Thursday night matchup between the Cardinals and Packers, there isn’t much practice that gets accomplished.

The injury reports for both teams combined had only one change from the estimated participation Monday. That was Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks (toe), who was upgraded to limited Tuesday.

For the remainder of the Cardinals, the report from Tuesday’s practice had center Max Garcia (Achilles), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), nose tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf) and defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder) not practicing.

Limited were tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring) and linebackers Devon Kennard (shoulder), Isaiah Simmons (shoulder) and Tanner Vallejo (hand/wrist). Quarterback Kyler Murray (right finger) had full participation.

The Cardinals protected only one practice-squad player this week, guard Danny Isidora.

The Packers did not practice Tuesday and they travel to Arizona Wednesday.

Just as it was Monday, tackle Dennis Kelly (back) would not have practiced. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark (ankle), cornerback Kevin King (shoulder/back), defensive end Dean Lowry (ankle) and linebacker Preston Smith (oblique) were listed as limited, while long snapper Hunter Bradley (hand), tight end Josiah Deguara (finger) and cornerback Rasul Douglas (shoulder) would have practiced fully.

Meanwhile, the biggest news Tuesday was the Packers placing wide receiver Allen Lazard on reserve/COVID-19 after receiver Davante Adams went on the COVID list Monday. The only wide receivers currently on the active roster are Randall Cobb, Equanimeous St. Brown and rookie Amari Rodgers.

Wide receiver Malik Taylor was placed on reserve/COVID-19 Oct. 15. He was activated Tuesday and has a roster exemption that expires Thursday. Receivers on the practice squad are Chris Blair and Juwann Winfree. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been on reserve/injured since Oct. 2 and has not yet been designated for return.

Valdes-Scantling suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 against San Francisco. When asked Monday if he might come off reserve/injured this week, head coach Matt LaFleur said, “Yeah, absolutely. There’s hope for that.”

Valdes-Scantling was running to test the hamstring Monday and LaFleur added, “We’ll see how he’s feeling come tomorrow and as we progress throughout the week. I know he’s working hard. He wants to be out there.”