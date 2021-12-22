Arizona Cardinals-Indianapolis Colts Injury Report

Cardinals C/G Max Garcia (knee) did not practice Wednesday, and Colts G Quenton Nelson has an unknown illness the same day CB Rock Ya-Sin was placed on the COVID list.

There were only minor changes Wednesday from Tuesday on the injury report in advance of Saturday’s Christmas night game between the Cardinals and Colts.

However, one Indianapolis change could be significant because of a non-injury report development.

Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and defensive end Kemoko Turay were each placed on the reserve/COVID list, making their availability in three days unknown.

The question is whether guard Quenton Nelson’s addition to the injury report as not practicing because of an illness is COVID related. There have been instances of players throughout the league placed on injury reports at varying times for non-COVID illnesses.

However, in Ya-Sin’s case, he did not practice Tuesday because of illness. The good news for the Colts is that safety George Odum was on the injury report Tuesday with an illness, but has practiced fully both days.

The two other Colts on the report are safety Andrew Sendejo, who has not practiced this week because of a concussion, while center Ryan Kelly has been away from the team so far this week because of a sad personal issue.

Kelly revealed Monday that he and his wife, Emma, lost their baby daughter on Dec. 17 in the 19th week of pregnancy. Last week, Kelly was on the report with a knee injury and illness Tuesday and Wednesday and then the personal matter was added Thursday prior to Saturday’s game against New England for which he was inactive.

For the Cardinals, the only change from Tuesday’s designations were linebacker Isaiah Simmons (shoulder), who was upgraded from not practicing to limited and center/guard Max Garcia (knee), who was downgraded from limited to not practicing.

Center Rodney Hudson remains on reserve/COVID-19.

Also not practicing Wednesday were running back James Conner (heel), wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (knee).

Listed as limited again are tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring), wide receiver Antoine Wesley (ankle), linebacker Markus Golden (knee) and defensive tackle Zach Kerr (ribs).