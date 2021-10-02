Arizona Cardinals Dennis Gardeck Activated from IR

Outside linebacker and special-teams captain Dennis Gardeck returns after suffering a torn ACL in Week 15 last season and then injuring his hand in practice Sept. 9.

When Cardinals outside linebacker and special-teams captain Dennis Gardeck was designated for return from reserve/injured Wednesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked what the goal was for his elevation to the active roster.

“We're not sure about this week,” Kingsbury said, “but I would say hopefully by next week.”

Next week became this week when Gardeck was activated from reserve/injured Saturday and will presumably be active for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. He takes the spot on the 53-man vacated by cornerback Luq Barcoo, who was waived Thursday.

Gardeck famously had 7.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss among nine total tackles and 10 quarterback hits in only 93 snaps last season, and was a steady standout on special teams until suffering a torn ACL in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He began training camp on active/physically unable to perform and began practicing Aug. 23 after passing his physical. However, he suffered a hand injury in practice Sept. 9 and was placed on reserve/injured two days later.

At the time of the hand injury, Kingsbury said, "He's a bit down, but we're hoping it's not too long. And like we said a lot, we're gonna err on the side of caution. And it could be more of a blessing in disguise, to really let him get healed up (from the knee injury) over the next couple of weeks. And then we'll get him back."

Two other roster moves by the Cardinals standard elevations from the practice for safety Chris Banjo and tackle/guard Eric Smith. Smith is one of five offensive linemen on the practice squad, but the one who has been on the group the longest.

Smith was signed Sept. 7, while Shaq Calhoun, Michal Menet, Danny Isidora and Zack Johnson were all signed this week.

For the Rams, they activated outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo from reserve/injured and waived safety J.R. Reed. They also used standard elevations to move running back Buddy Howell and linebacker Justin Lawler from the practice squad to the active roster.