Arizona Cardinals Dennis Gardeck Reserve/Injured

Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck will miss at least three games after suffering a hand injury Thursday in practice and being placed on reserve/injured.

The Cardinals made their final roister adjustments in advance of Sunday’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

The good news is there were no high-risk contacts as a result of wide receiver Antoine Wesley being placed on reserve/COVID-19 Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Cardinals had three practice-squad moves available, one as a COVID-19 replacement and two as standard elevations.

They elected to use only the COVID replacement as cornerback Antonio Hamilton was added to the roster.

The team did decide to place outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck on reserve/injured because of the hand injury he suffered in practice Thursday. Gardeck had been practicing working to be ready to play after suffering a torn ACL in Week 15 last season.

He will now have to miss three games before being eligible to return to the active roster. After missing three games, players can be designated for return and practice for 21 days before either being activated or remaining on reserve/injured for the remainder of the season.

Taking Gardeck’s spot on the roster is practice-squad linebacker Kylie Fitts, who was signed. Fitts played 13 games with one start last season had six tackles on defense and three tackles on special teams. He was waived in the cutdown to 53 players Aug. 31 and then signed to the practice squad the following day.

Hamilton, a five-year veteran, was signed to the practice squad Sept. 3 after having his contract terminated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the cut to 53 players.

Meanwhile, the Titans placed kicker Sam Ficken on reserve/injured Saturday and signed Michael Badgley from the practice squad. Ficken joined the injury report Friday with a right groin problem. The Titans also elevated safety Bradley McDougald and tight end MyCole Pruitt from the practice squad to the active roster.